League of Legends Season 2021 Opening Day announcements reveal Viego along with other changes and upcoming updates

League of Legends Season 2021 Opening Day announcement on YouTube revealed a bunch of upcoming changes and updates to League of Legends.

From notable changes in the Ranked System to the 154th champion being released in the game, League of Legends is in for a roller-coaster ride this forthcoming season.

The announcement reveals the introduction of Viego, the Ruined King to League of Legends. Other than that, this new season will also witness a shuffle to the in-game items available for players.

According to Jeremy Lee, the Lead Producer for Gameplay on League of Legends, the items that a player chooses to build directly determines the result of the match. Keeping that in mind, the developers at Riot Games have reshuffled the items to ensure a "strong foundation" as the game keeps evolving.

A king returns. All he touches turns to ruin. pic.twitter.com/KOh7hyXsxP — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 8, 2021

I think the best champ to fight all those zombies would be this really dark themed character, that would dig graves and maybe even raise those zombies to fight for him or some shit... would be so cool. — Petrifying Pedro (@PCalcao) January 8, 2021

Here's everything that was revealed in the Season 2021 Opening Day announcement for League of Legends.

League of Legends Season 2021 revealations

Changes and improvements to the Ranked System

The official announcement video from Riot talks about the already present promotion series between rank divisions. However, players will still have to go through the promotion series when they are trying to rank up their medals, for example, silver to gold.

The new League of Legends ranked season starts tomorrow!



Can someone help us with our mastery page? pic.twitter.com/AF976gyg6Z — Misfits Gaming (@MisfitsGG) January 7, 2021

Literally me tonight as I do my League of Legends ranked placements pic.twitter.com/einEqDfJWR — DΔVEΔΠΔTΔΓ ¹² (@daveanatar) January 8, 2021

Additionally, Riot Games has also improved the AFK and throw detection system. According to the official statement, the upgraded system has a 40% better chance of detecting disruptive behaviour.

Return of Clash Tournaments

With more than 28 million players playing Clash in 2020, Riot Games is bringing it back for the 2021 Season as well. The first Clash tournament is scheduled to start next weekend, i.e., January 16 and 17. However, since the first Clash tournament is extremely close to the start of the season, players don't compulsorily need to have a placed rank in this case.

Wow! 2021 League of Legends is going to be so major!



Some highlights:



Viego, the ruined king, is the first champ of 2021 & spawns a ruined king line of champs this year



Clash starts next week! Weekdays will be an option in future



Wild Rift in NA -March



So much lunar new year pic.twitter.com/zjNZBEDUMY — GetRECt (@GetRECt) January 8, 2021

Plans were also revealed about hosting Clash tournaments during the weekdays in future. This is being done to ensure that players who work on weekends can also participate in future Clash tournaments.

Champions plan for 2021

Apart from Viego, the Ruined King, the developers plan on repeating their champion timeline from 2020. That means every role in League of Legends will witness a new champion being released in 2021.

[#LeagueOfLegends] The Ruined King confirmed as new champion. The jungler will be available on PBE soon, going live later this month. pic.twitter.com/m9OgO1Hwh2 — Inven Global (@InvenGlobal) January 8, 2021

Senna, Lucian, and Thresh uncover more secrets of the Black Mist in REDEEMED, a new short by @phillip_vargas



📕 Read it here:https://t.co/IRoR8LoGuQ pic.twitter.com/ay3izyFRsA — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) January 8, 2021

Viego is going to be a jungler in League of Legends, which means there will be five more champions released in 2021. The remaining champions to be revealed are:

Top Lane

Mid Lane (Mage)

Support

Attack-Damage-Carry

Mid Lane (Assassin)

Apart from that, the Champion's team at Riot Games has also confirmed that three of the remaining champions will be released according to the Ruined King's story arc.

Dr. Mundo reworked

One of League of Legends most beloved and community favourite champion, Dr. Mundo, is getting a much-needed rework. According to Riot Games, the Dr. Mundo rework update could be arriving as early as the Spring update in February. However, further information about Dr. Mundo's rework is supposed to revealed by the developer team later this week.

Upcoming skins for usually overlooked champions

The personalisation team for League of Legends at Riot Games have confirmed new skins for multiple champions. These champions are usually the ones who have been overlooked for a while and have a long overdue skin release. These League of Legends champions are:

Fiddlesticks

Tahm Kench

Corki

Camille

Galio

Lulu

Nautilus

Wukong

Nunu

Sejuani

Rumble

Yuumi

Twitch

Lunar Beasts skins coming for Fiora, Jarvan IV and Alistar! pic.twitter.com/90XW6OyClV — moobeat (@moobeat) January 8, 2021

However, the developers also confirmed that there will be plenty of other skins that will be released over 2021. The team aims at delivering over 140 skins for players to choose from before 2021 ends.

New events and content in 2021

Apart from these, League is also set to receive a bunch of new content in 2021. Other than the Ruined King story, League of Legends is set to witness multiple events over the span of 2021. Starting with a lunar new year event, followed by a space themed event, League of Legends is gearing up for an exciting season.

Additionally, the developers also confirmed more game modes that enhance "champion fantasy." Apart from that, League of Legends will also witness more storylines and cinematics revolving around the lore of Runeterra.

I love League of Legends universe. I love it. It is my life. — WANDA ⭐🌊 (@wandakunpls) January 8, 2021

With so many new additions and upgrades coming to League of Legends in 2021, it seems certain that Riot Games is preparing for one of the best seasons in the history of League of Legends.