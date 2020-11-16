League of Legends sources suggest that Hylissang will be continuing with Fnatic for another year

Image via Hotspawn

Playing the Support in League of Legends isn’t exactly the most exciting thing to do in the game, but Fnatic’s Zdravets ‘Hylissang’ Galabov does indeed make it look like an adventure.

When recent League of Legends sources rumored that he might just be staying in Fnatic for another year after the end of his contract, the fans of the org must have been elated.

Sources: @FNATIC are expected to complete an one-year contract extension with support @FNCHylissang, marking his return to the team after an impressive #Worlds2020 performance.



Now the big elephant in the room for Fnatic: re-signing Rekkles, who will become a free agent Monday. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 15, 2020

In a recent tweet, former ESPN Esports journalist Jacob Wolf stated,

“Sources: @FNATIC are expected to complete a one-year contract extension with support @FNCHylissang, marking his return to the team after an impressive #Worlds2020 performance.”

And this indeed is good news for Fnatic, as Hylissang has been one of the biggest positives in the 2020 roster. He, along with Martin ‘Rekkles’ Larsson, formed one of the strongest 2v2 bot lanes in the entirety of the World's championship series.

Speaking of Rekkles, there are still some questions about him staying with Fnatic. Jakob Wolf said,

“Now the big elephant in the room for Fnatic: re-signing Rekkles, who will become a free agent Monday.”

Advertisement

Unlike Gabriël ‘Bwipo’ Rau and Oskar ‘Selfmade’ Bo Derek, who have also signaled intentions to see their Fnatic contracts, Rekkles is yet to, and this might concern many of the Fnatic faithful.

Moreover, there is a high likelihood that Rekkles might be signed up by G2 esports. With Luka 'Perkz' Perković leaving the side, there will be an open slot that Rekkles can fit into perfectly.

Nisqy might be replacing Nemesis in Fnatic’s League of Legends roster

Per @Esportmaniacos & @lequipe: @FNATIC will buy out @Nisqylol from his @Cloud9 contract and sign the Belgian mid laner to a new deal with their team come Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.



Nisqy will replace Nemesis, who will also be available for buyout this offseason. — Jacob Wolf (@JacobWolf) November 14, 2020

Mid laner Tim ‘Nemesis’ Lipovšek has been at the center of many controversies after having a poor show up during the League of Legends World Championship.

Hence, according to Jakob Wolf, Nisqy might be the new target for Fnatic’s League of Legends roster.

In a recent tweet, he wrote,

“Per @Esportmaniacos & @lequipe: @FNATIC will buy out @Nisqylol from his @Cloud9 contract and sign the Belgian mid laner to a new deal with their team come Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET. Nisqy will replace Nemesis, who will also be available for buyout this offseason.”