League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock In first semifinal: Cloud9 stages massive comeback to defeat 100 Thieves

The first semifinal series from the League of Legends LCS Lock In 2021 saw Cloud9 face off against 100 Thieves in a nail-biting best-of-five series.

Thank you for watching tonight! 2021 #LCS Lock In continues tomorrow with our second Semifinal series between @EvilGeniuses and @TeamLiquidLoL at 1PM PT / 10PM CET! LCS Countdown begins at 12:30PM PT / 9:30PM CET! Have a great night! #MadeByMany pic.twitter.com/nZcSzX1J8M — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 30, 2021

After a lengthy group stage and quarterfinals, the LCS Lock In 2021 is finally nearing its closing stages.

The first semifinal series saw Cloud9 rally after going down by two games to win three consecutive matches and secure the series. Securing the series in League of Legends also guaranteed a spot in the final for Cloud9.

The second semifinal will be played on January 30th between Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses. The winner will face off against Cloud9 in the finals.

The team that wins the summit clash and clinches the trophy will also be rewarded a handsome amount of $150,000.

League of Legends LCS Lock In 2021: Cloud9 vs 100 Thieves

The first semifinal series of the League of Legends Championship Series Lock In 2021 began with Cloud9 on the back foot. 100 Thieves started the day with back-to-back wins. With the score reading 2-0, C9 was just one defeat away from getting knocked out.

However, the blue brigade rallied behind star player Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen to win three matches in a row and secure a spot in the finals.

The results from the five matches series are:

Game 1 - 100 Thieves began the day with a 26-minute victory over Cloud9 (1-0)

- 100 Thieves began the day with a 26-minute victory over Cloud9 (1-0) Game 2 - 100 Thieves further solidified their lead after this 31-minute match of League of Legends (2-0)

- 100 Thieves further solidified their lead after this 31-minute match of League of Legends (2-0) Game 3 - Cloud9 started rallying behind their AD Carry Zven to pull one match back in the series after a 38 minute-marathon of a game (2-1)

- Cloud9 started rallying behind their AD Carry Zven to pull one match back in the series after a 38 minute-marathon of a game (2-1) Game 4 - The penultimate match saw 100 Thieves try extremely hard to close the series. However, Cloud9 persevered and managed to draw the series level after 32 minutes into the fourth game

- The penultimate match saw 100 Thieves try extremely hard to close the series. However, Cloud9 persevered and managed to draw the series level after 32 minutes into the fourth game Game 5 - The final match of the series was a do-or-die for both the teams. However, Zven was on a different level as he secured a pentakill before closing the game out at 27 minutes in favor of Cloud9

.@Cloud9 win an extended team fight near the Elder Drake and push on for the game three victory against @100Thieves! #C9WIN #LCS pic.twitter.com/nlVC3rpbab — LCS (@LCSOfficial) January 30, 2021

After the nightmarish start from Cloud9 in the first two games, the blue brigade came back stomping with multiple pentakills from their AD carry. Zven's performance in the final three games of the League of Legends series even earned him the "Player of the Series" award.

Having secured a victory in the first semifinal, Cloud9 now has its eyes on the second semifinal between Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses. It is scheduled to begin at 1 PM Pacific Time on January 30th.

The end of the LCS Lock In 2021 will also signal the approaching LCS Spring Split 2021. The League of Legends Championship Series Spring Split will begin on February 5tth.