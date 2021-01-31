League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In second semifinal: Team Liquid whitewash Evil Geniuses

After three weeks of prolonged action from the League of Legends Spring 2021 LCS Lock-In, Team Liquid and Cloud9 will face off against each other in the grand final.
Cloud9 secured a hard-fought victory against 100 Thieves in the first semi-final of the LCS 2021 Lock-In to become the first team in the grand final. The second semi-final saw Team Liquid whitewash Evil Geniuses in 3-0 stomp.
The final is scheduled to be played on January 31 at 12:30 p.m. (PST). Team Liquid and Cloud9 appear to be in stellar form after jaw-dropping performances in the semi-finals.
The team that wins the grand final will not only clinch the trophy but also earn a handsome prize-money of $150,000.
League of Legends LCS Lock-In 2021: Evil Geniuses vs Team Liquid
Evil Geniuses barely stood a chance as Team Liquid's Jo "Correjj" Yong-in popped from the support role, earning himself the "Best Player of the Series" award. Team Liquid stuck with their strategy of Jayce, Udyr, and Thresh for the first two victories.
Evil Geniuses tried to pull off their Gnar-Olaf combo twice. However, given how underpowered Gnar is at the moment, the draft didn't seem to work at all. Team Liquid was quick to capitalise on Evil Geniuses shortcomings, and secured the series with a comfortable 3-0 scoreline.
The results from the three matches are:
- Game 1 - Team Liquid began the day with a 30-minute victory over Evil Geniuses (1-0)
- Game 2 - Team Liquid further solidified their lead after this 25-minute one-sided match of League of Legends (2-0)
- Game 3 - Team Liquid put the series to bed with another thumping 25-minute victory over Evil Geniuses. (3-0)
After nearly three weeks of professional League of Legends action, the LCS 2021 Lock-In has eventually arrived at its final stage. Team Liquid and Cloud9 have both been in stellar form throughout the tournament.
Additionally, Team Liquid's Correjj has picked up five MVP awards so far in the tournament while Cloud9's Jesper "Zven" Svenningsen has received the award twice during the playoffs alone.
With top-tier talent on display, the League of Legends 2021 LCS Lock-In's final is set to become one of the first spectacular Esports event in 2021.Published 31 Jan 2021, 15:34 IST