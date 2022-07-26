League of Legends update 12.14 (July 26): Massive Elemental Drake changes, Teemo Buffs, and more Star Guardian skins

League of Legends patch 12.14 will be the last major update that hits the MOBA before the 2022 Worlds Championship and the preseason.

From here on, Riot Games will be introducing minor changes to the game, which will not mess with the meta too much but will iron out some of the inconsistencies that may still exist.

Patch 12.14 will be introducing massive updates to Elemental Drakes along with changes to all Healing Potions.

Patch 12.14 preview (Image via Riot Games)

Multiple champion updates will also be on the cards. The biggest highlight will be the buffs that are making their way to Teemo. The Yordle will get a massive boost to his shroom damage when the update officially goes live.

League of Legends fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

League of Legends patch 12.14 official notes

1) Champions

Aatrox

Aatrox (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Health Growth: 104 >>> 114

E - Umbral Dash

Passive Healing: 18/20/22/24/26% >>> 18/19.5/21/22.5/24%

R - World Ender

Increased Healing: 25/40/55% >>> 25/35/45%

Alistar

Alistar (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Pulverize

Mana Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 >>> 55/60/65/70/75

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 >>> 14/13/12/11/10

Gangplank

Gangplank (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Health: 640 >>> 600

Health Growth: 104 >>> 114

Base Armor: 35 >>> 31

Passive - Trial by Fire

Damage: 55-310 (based on level)(+100% bonus AD) >>> 55-310 (based on level)(+100% bonus AD)(+200% Critical Strike Chance)

Q - Parrrley

Base Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 >>> 10/40/70/100/130

E - Powder Keg

Slow Amount: 40/50/60/70/80% >>> 30/37.5/45/52.5/60% (+0.25% per 1% Crit Chance at all ranks)

Bonus physical damage: 80 / 105 / 130 / 155 / 180 >>> 75 / 105 / 135 / 165 / 195

E bonus damage on crit: 25% >>> 10%

Gnar

Gnar (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Health: 580 >>> 540

Health Regeneration Growth: 1.75 >>> 1.25

Janna

Janna (Image via Riot Games)

E - Eye of the Storm

Shield Amount: 65/90/115/140/165 >>> 75/100/125/150/175

Bonus Heal and Shield Power: 20% >>> 15%

R - Monsoon

Heal per Second: 90/145/200 (+45% AP) >>> 100/150/200 (+50% AP)

Jarvan IV

Jarvan IV (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Dragon Strike

Damage: 90/130/170/210/250 (+120% base AD) >>> 90/130/170/210/250 (+140% base AD)

E - Demacian Standard

Cooldown: 12 seconds >>> 12/11.5/11/10.5/10 seconds

Kayn

Kayn (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Health Growth: 99 >>> 109

Passive - The Darkin Scythe

Rhaast Passive: Heal 25-35% (based on level) of damage dealt to champions >>> Heal 20-30% (based on level) of damage dealt to champions

Leblanc

Leblanc (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Mana: 334 >>> 400

Mana Growth: 50 >>> 55

W - Distortion

Damage: 75/110/145/180/215 (+60% AP) >>> 75/115/145/195/235 (+60% AP)

Nocturne

Nocturne (Image via Riot Games)

Passive - Umbra Blades

Minion Damage: No longer deals 50% reduced damage against minions that are the primary target (note: will still do 50% reduced damage to all other minions damage by Nocturne’s Passive)

Pantheon

Pantheon (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Comet Spear

Minion and Monster Damage: Deals 70% damage to minions and monsters >>> Deals 70% damage to minions and 105% to monsters

Renata Glasc

Renata Glasc (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Health: 595 >>> 545

Base AD: 51 >>> 49

Seraphine

Seraphine (Image via Riot Games)

W - Surround Sound

Shield: 50/70/90/110/130 (+35% AP) >>> 50/70/90/110/130 (+25% AP)

Heal Per Ally: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.6% per 100 AP) missing health >>> 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% (+0.4% per 100 AP) missing health

Sivir

Sivir (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Boomerang Blade

CAST TIME BUGFIX: 0.25-0.18 seconds scaling down with Attack Speed >>> 0.25-0.10 seconds scaling down with Attack Speed

W - Ricochet

Damage to Minions: 80% >>> 65%

[NEW] GOLD IS FOREVER : Bounces now execute minions that are hit by a ricochet and would have been left at less than 15 health

Teemo

Teemo (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Mana Growth: 20 >>> 25

R - Noxious Trap

Placement Range: 400 / 650 / 900 >>> 600 / 750 / 900

Damage: 200 / 325 / 450 (+ 50% AP) >>> 200 / 325 / 450 (+ 55% AP)

Mana Cost: 75 Mana >>> 75 / 55 / 35 Mana

Varus

Varus (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base AD: 59 >>> 62

Wukong

Wukong (Image via Riot Games)

Base Stats

Base Health Regeneration: 2.5 >>> 3.5 per 5 seconds

Passive - Stone Skin

Health Regeneration Per Stack (max 10): 0.5% >>> 0.35%

Yuumi

Yuumi (Image via Riot Games)

E - Zoomies

Heal: 70/90/110/130/150 (+35% AP) >>> 70/90/110/130/150 (+30% AP)

Zeri

Zeri (Image via Riot Games)

Q - Burst Fire

[NEW] ELECTROCUTION : Right clicks executes enemies with health under 60-150 (levels 1-18)(+18% AP) <em>(note: Damage to shields or invulnerabilities does not proc this execute)</em>

[REMOVED] LOW ON BATTERY: Uncharged Zeri’s right click attack no longer does increased damage to enemies below a certain health threshold

R - Lightning Crash

Bonus Magic Damage: 10/15/20 (+15% AP) >>> 5/10/15 (+15% AP)

2) Items

Chempunk Chainsword

Combine Cost: 300 >>> 500

Total Cost: 2600 >>> 2800

Enchanter Items

Forbidden Idol Heal and Shield Power Increase: 10% >>> 8%

Ardent Censer Heal and Shield Power Increase: 10% >>> 8%

Mikael's Blessing Heal and Shield Power Increase: 20% >>> 16%

Redemption Heal and Shield Power Increase: 20% >>> 16%

Staff of Flowing Water Heal and Shield Power Increase: 10% >>> 8%

Moonstone Renewer Maximum Stacks: 5 >>> 4

Sunfire Aegis

Immolate Damage: 12-30 (based on level) (+1% bonus health) >>> 15 (+1.75% bonus health)

3) Potions and Runes

Potions

Health Potion Healing: 150 >>> 120

Refillable Potion: 125 >>> 100

Corrupting Potion: 125 >>> 100

Biscuit Delivery

Health and Mana Restoration: 10% of missing Health/Mana >>> 8% of missing Health/Mana

Increase to Maximum Mana: 50 >>> 40

Bone Plating

Cooldown: 45 seconds >>> 55 seconds

Conditioning

Base Stat Increase: 9 Armor and Magic Resist >>> 8 Armor and Magic Resist

Total Bonus Stat Increase: 4% increase to total Armor and Magic Resist >>> 3% increase to total Armor and Magic Resist

Guardian

Cooldown: 70-40 seconds (based on level) >>> 90-40 seconds (based on level)

Scorch

Damage: 15-35 (based on level) >>> 20-40 (based on level)

Second Wind

Heal: Regenerate 6 (+4% Missing health) over 10 seconds >>> Regenerate 3 (+4% Missing health) over 10 seconds

Sudden Impact

Bonus Lethality and Magic Penetration: 7 Lethality and 6 Magic Penetration >>> 9 Lethality and 7 Magic Penetration

Time Warp Tonic

Bonus Move Speed while under the effect of a potion or biscuit: 4% >>> 2%

Unflinching

Bonus Slow Resist and Tenacity: 10-30% based on missing health >>> 5-25% based on missing health

4) Summoner Spells

Challenging Smite

Smite Target Damage Reduction: 20% >>> 10%

Exhaust

Exhausted Target Damage Reduction: 40% >>> 35%

5) Systems

Drakes

Changes to All Drakes

Percent Current Health Damage on Attacks: 7% >>> 5%

Health Pre-Rift Transformation: 2650 (+240 per level) >>> 3450 (+380 per level)

Health Post-Rift Transformation: 4350 (+240 per level) >>> 6950 (+380 per level)

Cloud Drake

Attack Damage: 50 >>> 35

Cloud Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 3.5% Slow Resist & Out-of-Combat Movespeed >>> 7% Slow Resist & Out-of-Combat Movespeed

Cloud Soul Dragon Slayer Buff: 10% bonus move speed and 50% bonus move speed for 6 seconds after casting Ultimate >>> 15% bonus move speed and 50% bonus move speed for 6 seconds after casting Ultimate

Hextech Drake

Attack Damage: 66.7 >>> 47

Hextech Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 6% attack speed and 6 Ability Haste >>> 9% attack speed and 9 Ability Haste

Infernal Drake

Attack Damage: 100 >>> 70 Infernal Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 4% bonus attack damage and ability power >>> 6% bonus attack damage and ability power

Mountain Drake

Attack Damage: 150 >>> 105

Mountain Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 6% bonus armor and magic resist >>> 9% bonus armor and magic resist

Ocean Drake

Attack Damage: 100 >>> 70

Ocean Drake Dragon Slayer Buff: 2% missing health per 5 seconds >>> 3% missing health per 5 seconds

Elder Dragon

Health: 6400 (+180 per minute) >>> 6400 (+290 per minute)

Rift Herald

[NEW] CHONKY: Rift Herald now has 75% more health when summoned with <em>Eye of the Herald</em> for the second time

[NEW] YOU ALL GET GOLD: Rift Herald now grants 200 local gold to the team that killed it

6) Sion Bugfix Bundle

Fixed an exploit that allowed players to sharply turn the direction of Sion’s ultimate

Fixed a bug where Sion’s basic attacks would sometimes automatically cancel while in combat

Fixed a bug where Sion’s Q would prematurely end its charge if it was cast immediately after E

Fixed a bug where W would not be castable immediately after completing a Q cast

Fixed a bug where Sion could animation cancel his R into Q combo that made the stun duration of point blank ultimates longer than intended

7) Other Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where clone champions (e.g. Shaco, LeBlanc, Neeko) would not properly display Ornn Mythic item borders in their clone’s inventory

Fixed a bug where opponent summoner spell’s tooltips would display certain values as 0 if viewed before said champion is seen in game

Fixed a bug where Yone could no longer return to his body after using his E - Soul Unbound while under effects like Camille’s R - Hextech Ultimatum or Mordekaiser’s R - Death Realm

Fixed a bug where the visual effects of Yone’s third Q - Mortal Steel would disappear earlier than intended

Fixed a bug where Qiyana’s Q > W > Q combo would deal less damage than intended

Fixed a bug where Bel’Veth’s E - Royal Maelstrom would temporarily have global range when Berserked by Renata’s R - Hostile Takeover

Fixed a bug where casting Rek’Sai’s R - Void Rush on an enemy vessel created by Illaoi’s E - Test of Spirit would cause Rek’Sai to stop rendering

Fixed a bug where part of Varus’ Q - Piercing Arrow visual effects would stop rendering after casting his E - Hail of Arrows

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Passive - Joy Unending was unintentionally proccing Fimbulwinter’s passive

Fixed a bug where Akali’s Passive - Weapon Mark weapon spin animation would be delayed when issuing a movement command

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Q - Formless Blade empowered basic auto attack would last longer than intended if used during her E - Slipstream

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Q - Formless Blade empowered basic auto attacks would damage Nilah when Berserked by Renata’s R - Hostile Takeover

Fixed a bug where boots would override mythic item passive move speed if placed in a lower item slot than the mythic item

Fixed a bug where Black Cleaver’s bonus damage tracker was not correctly tracking damage against shields

Fixed a bug where Lethality mythic items were not properly tracking damage

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Champ Select lock in sound effects were playing too loudly

Fixed a bug where Sejuani’s Q - Bristle Arctic Assault’s visual effects were not properly showing

Fixed a bug where Singed’s R - Insanity Potion visual effects were not properly showing

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s W - Jubilant Veil would not gray out to reflect it is unable to be cast during her R - Apotheosis

Fixed a bug where Nilah’s Q - Formless Blade empowered auto attacks’ visual effects would not properly display

Fixed a bug where Eclipse’s damage tracker was not working correctly

Fixed a bug where Poro Snax in ARAM were not correctly displaying their beautiful flavor text

Fixed a bug where Luden’s effect missiles would sometimes affect other items’ tooltip damage trackers

Fixed a bug where the Identity Customizer would open to the wrong section on subsequent views.

Fixed a bug where stunned and knockup animations were not correctly playing for several champions

Updated the tooltip on Jarvan IV’s W so that it now displays the correct information

8) Upcoming Skins & Chromas

The following skins will be released in this patch:

Star Guardian Akali

Star Guardian Quinn

Star Guardian Rell

Star Guardian Taliyah

Star Nemesis Morgana

Prestige Star Guardian Syndra

The following chromas will be released this patch:

Star Guardian Akali

Star Guardian Quinn

Star Guardian Rell

Star Guardian Syndra

Star Guardian Taliyah

Star Nemesis Morgana

