League of Legends World Championships 2020: Damwon Gaming eliminate G2 in semifinals

In the first semi-final from the League of Legends World Championships 2020, Damwon Gaming has managed to eliminate the last remaining representative from "The West", in a shocking yet convincing 3:1 victory over G2 Esports.

Damwon Gaming have secured their spot as the first Korean team in the final of the League of Legends World Championships since 2017. Although the semifinal between Damwon Gaming and G2 Esports was extremely hyped, it felt a tad bit underwhelming, as the Korean side looked quite comfortably in control of the tempo of the series.

G2 knocked out by Damwon Gaming in League of Legends World Championship 2020 semifinal

The first game from the best of five series saw G2 getting dominated by Damwon Gaming as the latter racked up a massive total of twenty-two kills in comparison to G2's meagre six.

In the second game, G2 looked to make it clear that they weren't gonna give up without a fight, as they came out all guns blazing. G2 amassed a massive mid game advantage which Damwon Gaming did try to keep up with. However, Damwon Gaming couldn't deal with it, as G2 eventually pushed through to the win, levelling the series at 1 each.

Although G2 looked to regain their lost momentum, Damwon Gaming were quick to shutout any opportunity for the European roster, as game three from the series saw Damwon punish even the slightest of mistakes from G2's. They snatched up an easy win to hand the Korean side a game advantange.

G2's hopes of forcing a game 5 in the series took a massive blow in the early game during game 4, as Damwon Gaming outplayed G2 all ends up and gathered a massive gold advantage over the European side. The match ended quickly as Damwon Gaming marched down to push the match to an end in the 19th minute mark, thus ending G2's hopes of playing in the Worlds finals.

The Grand Final will take place on 31 October, between Damwon Gaming and the victor from the second semi-final between Suning and Top Esports.