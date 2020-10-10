On the seventh day of the group stages of the League of Legends World Championships 2020, Team SOLOMID was set to take on Team Fnatic for the second time in this stage.

TSM, from the League of Legends Championship Series in NA, had until then failed to produce a victory from its opening three matches after losses against:

Fnatic from the League of Legends European Championship on 3rd October

on 3rd October Gen.G from the League of Legends Championship Korea on 4th October

on 4th October LGD Gaming from the League of Legends Pro League on 6th October

TSM had looked extremely lacklustre in its League of Legends Worlds 2020 campaign so far, being washed out by all the three teams in its group. The team was desperate to bounce back in its second go-around against Fnatic.

Having failed to secure a single win, the TSM lineup against Fnatic involved:

Sergen "BrokenBlade" Celik on the top lane playing Camille

Mingyi "Spica" Lu as the jungler playing Nidalee

Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg as mid playing Galio

Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng on the bot lane playing Jhin; and

Vincent "Biofrost" Wang as support playing Leona

On paper, this squad looked extremely dominant. However, Fnatic had other plans with its roster, which was:

Gabriel "Bwipo" Rau on the top lane playing Volibear

Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek as the jungler playing Graves

Tim "Nemesis" Lipovsek as the mid laner playing Orianna

Martin "Rekkles" Larsson on the bot lane playing Senna; and

Zdravets "Hylissang" Iliev Galabov as support playing Braum

How did the match play out between the two League of Legends powerhouses?

The match was pretty evenly balanced, without any kills until the 12th minute. Fnatic then managed to get the first blood in the bottom jungle of TSM, yet, the latter was quick to strike back with two kills in the top lane.

Despite having a kill advantage in the mid-game, Fnatic made sure to hold on to its slim gold advantage. Doublelift looked like a weak link for TSM, as Fnatic restored the kill difference while taking the bottom tier 1 turret as well as stealing the ocean drake.

Another move at the top lane in the 18th minute from Fnatic saw the side taking the kill lead as well as a significant 3k gold advantage over TSM.

This League of Legends game stayed in Fnatic's favour for the rest of the tie, as the kills began piling up to the point where it eventually led TSM 12-3. It was here that Fnatic secured the Baron Nashor, at the 24-minute mark.

With the Baron Nashor secured, it didn't take an extra invitation for Fnatic to start its march down the mid lane, towards TSM's nexus. The side eventually closed the game out at the 26-minute mark, picking up its third victory in the group stages.

We have legacy, we have miracles, we have the Spirit of Week 2 Fnatic.



We go in unwavering. We now show the world what we are.



The Black and Orange. The pride of Europe. The name hundreds of thousands around the world wear on their chest.



Say it with us now:#FNCWIN pic.twitter.com/0QrXhWCaHe — FNATIC (@FNATIC) October 10, 2020

On the other hand, this defeat led to an early exit for TSM from the Worlds, marking another disappointing chapter for the team at this event.

With that loss, it ends our #Worlds2020 hopes. Although we fall short at the group stage, the team have done us proud this year.



After a turbulent year and roster changes in the summer, we put together an incredible LCS Summer Split win and we look ahead to 2021.



Thank you 🤍 — TSM (@TSM) October 10, 2020

However, this does not mark the end of the League of Legends Championship Series' hopes at the Worlds, as Team FlyQuest is still in contention for qualifying from Group D.