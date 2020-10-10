On the seventh day of the group stages of the League of Legends World Championships 2020, Team SOLOMID was set to take on Team Fnatic for the second time in this stage.
TSM, from the League of Legends Championship Series in NA, had until then failed to produce a victory from its opening three matches after losses against:
- Fnatic from the League of Legends European Championship on 3rd October
- Gen.G from the League of Legends Championship Korea on 4th October
- LGD Gaming from the League of Legends Pro League on 6th October
TSM had looked extremely lacklustre in its League of Legends Worlds 2020 campaign so far, being washed out by all the three teams in its group. The team was desperate to bounce back in its second go-around against Fnatic.
Having failed to secure a single win, the TSM lineup against Fnatic involved:
- Sergen "BrokenBlade" Celik on the top lane playing Camille
- Mingyi "Spica" Lu as the jungler playing Nidalee
- Soren "Bjergsen" Bjerg as mid playing Galio
- Yiliang "Doublelift" Peng on the bot lane playing Jhin; and
- Vincent "Biofrost" Wang as support playing Leona
On paper, this squad looked extremely dominant. However, Fnatic had other plans with its roster, which was:
- Gabriel "Bwipo" Rau on the top lane playing Volibear
- Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek as the jungler playing Graves
- Tim "Nemesis" Lipovsek as the mid laner playing Orianna
- Martin "Rekkles" Larsson on the bot lane playing Senna; and
- Zdravets "Hylissang" Iliev Galabov as support playing Braum
How did the match play out between the two League of Legends powerhouses?
The match was pretty evenly balanced, without any kills until the 12th minute. Fnatic then managed to get the first blood in the bottom jungle of TSM, yet, the latter was quick to strike back with two kills in the top lane.
Despite having a kill advantage in the mid-game, Fnatic made sure to hold on to its slim gold advantage. Doublelift looked like a weak link for TSM, as Fnatic restored the kill difference while taking the bottom tier 1 turret as well as stealing the ocean drake.
Another move at the top lane in the 18th minute from Fnatic saw the side taking the kill lead as well as a significant 3k gold advantage over TSM.
This League of Legends game stayed in Fnatic's favour for the rest of the tie, as the kills began piling up to the point where it eventually led TSM 12-3. It was here that Fnatic secured the Baron Nashor, at the 24-minute mark.
With the Baron Nashor secured, it didn't take an extra invitation for Fnatic to start its march down the mid lane, towards TSM's nexus. The side eventually closed the game out at the 26-minute mark, picking up its third victory in the group stages.
On the other hand, this defeat led to an early exit for TSM from the Worlds, marking another disappointing chapter for the team at this event.
However, this does not mark the end of the League of Legends Championship Series' hopes at the Worlds, as Team FlyQuest is still in contention for qualifying from Group D.