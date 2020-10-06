League of Legends Worlds Day 3 overall recap

After the bar was raised on the first two days of the League of Legends World Championship, the hype was growing for some exciting and nail-biting matches.

The third day of the group stages from the world championships provided precisely that, as the League of Legends Championship Series got its first win of the tournament by virtue of a victory from FlyQuest over Unicorns of Love from the League of Legends Continental League..

In other news, the League of Legends Championship Korea was handed its first loss of the group stages when the region’s second seed line up, DRX, dropped its match against League of Legends Pro League side Top Esports.

The juggernaut from the League of Legends European Championship, Team G2, who came into its match against Machi Esports from the Pacific Championship Series on Day 3 after having played one of the greatest games of League of Legends in recent memory against Chinese powerhouse Suning, looked to dominate the match from the get-go, managing to pick up a comfortable win and securing its position at the top of Group A.

How did the other teams fare at the League of Legends World Championships?

The results of the day included Team Liquid from the League of Legends Championship Series losing out to Suning from the League of Legends Pro League in a one-sided affair, as Damwon Gaming from the League of Legends Championship Korea and PSG Talon from the Pacific Championship Series locked horns.

We saw Jang ‘Nuguri’ Hagwon coming alive on his Kennen with some incredible team fights, which left PSG with a massive gold deficit at 20 minutes.

The match between JD Gaming from the League of Legends Pro League and Rogue from the League of Legends European Championship did have a few flashes of brilliance from Rogue. However, JDG proved to be far superior, closing out the game after securing the baron.