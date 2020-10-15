Create
League of Legends Worlds, and NA's repeating failure

G2 Esports only remaining western representative at League of Legends World Championships 2020
Tee Kay
ANALYST
Modified 15 Oct 2020, 20:50 IST
It comes as no surprise to anyone who plays League of Legends, or follows the professional scene, that the League of Legends Championship Series teams from North America, have always found it difficult to make it out of the group stages.

In the League of Legends 2020 World Championships, not a single team from the League of Legends Championship Series managed to make it into the knockouts stages.

Group A and B from League of Legends World Championships 2020
Group C and D from League of Legends World Championships 2020
League of Legends' G2 Esports release important message after NA's elimination from Worlds

In a Twitter video released by G2 Esports' Official Twitter page, we see Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez Santiago, retired midlane of SK Gaming and founder of G2 Esports, appeal to the "West", after NA's elimination, to support G2, as they are the only remaining representative from the region.

We can also see Ocelote in the popular meme, asking for your support at the ongoing League of Legends World Championships 2020.

The things said about League of Legends Championship Series sides representing the North American region at the League of Legends World Championships, since the beginning of the competition, although saddening, are true.

Advertisement

The only time that the region has come close to the coveted Summoners Cup was in 2018, when Cloud9 came in through the Play-in stages and made a run to the semi-finals, before getting knocked out by Fnatic in 0-3 defeat, in what was known as "The Battle of the West".

Despite having having talented players like Bjergsen, Sneaky, Zven and Doublelift, the League of Legends Championship Series contenders have so far failed to turn up at the World Championships.

This remains a cause of mocking for the region, as a result of remaining trophyless at Worlds, and not even having a runners up medal to show for their efforts, especially after importing players from more successful regions.

Published 15 Oct 2020, 20:50 IST
League of Legends
