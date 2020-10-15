League of Legends Worlds, and NA's repeating failure

It comes as no surprise to anyone who plays League of Legends, or follows the professional scene, that the League of Legends Championship Series teams from North America, have always found it difficult to make it out of the group stages.

In the League of Legends 2020 World Championships, not a single team from the League of Legends Championship Series managed to make it into the knockouts stages.

Group A and B from League of Legends World Championships 2020

Group C and D from League of Legends World Championships 2020

League of Legends' G2 Esports release important message after NA's elimination from Worlds

In a Twitter video released by G2 Esports' Official Twitter page, we see Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez Santiago, retired midlane of SK Gaming and founder of G2 Esports, appeal to the "West", after NA's elimination, to support G2, as they are the only remaining representative from the region.

Ladies and Gentlemen, an important message from the President of the West, @CarlosR. pic.twitter.com/58mfCSE0b1 — G2 Esports 👑 (@G2esports) October 14, 2020

We can also see Ocelote in the popular meme, asking for your support at the ongoing League of Legends World Championships 2020.

The things said about League of Legends Championship Series sides representing the North American region at the League of Legends World Championships, since the beginning of the competition, although saddening, are true.

The only time that the region has come close to the coveted Summoners Cup was in 2018, when Cloud9 came in through the Play-in stages and made a run to the semi-finals, before getting knocked out by Fnatic in 0-3 defeat, in what was known as "The Battle of the West".

Despite having having talented players like Bjergsen, Sneaky, Zven and Doublelift, the League of Legends Championship Series contenders have so far failed to turn up at the World Championships.

This remains a cause of mocking for the region, as a result of remaining trophyless at Worlds, and not even having a runners up medal to show for their efforts, especially after importing players from more successful regions.