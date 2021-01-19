Fortnite leaks point towards Lara Croft and Terminator arriving as the next set of hunters on the island

Fortnite Youtuber, SinX6, has just released new videos leaking two portals' upcoming appearance on the island. Portal one will be opening outside of Steamy Stacks during portal two outside of Stealthy Stronghold. The two portals are code-named Typhoon and Nightmare, respectively.

Fortnite may be raiding tombs and hunting quarry

SinX6 highlights various hints that appear to show how Typhoon marks the arrival of a new female skin, rumored to be video game icon Lara Croft. The Nightmare portal seems to point at The Terminator's arrival, his lever action shotgun already in the game.

With the Predator already somewhere on the island, new hunters coming through the portals make sense. Lara Croft's appearance would be a welcome addition to Fortnite, though there have been skins similar to her design in the past.

It will also be interesting to see any licensing deal open between Epic Games and Tomb Raider's publisher, SQUARE ENIX. If Lara Croft does make an appearance, it will be exciting to think of all the possible Fortnite additions coming down the line.

The Terminator is another exciting addition to the game potentially. The data heavily points at this becoming a reality, though the naming convention of the portal suggests this could be Alien, who would go along nicely with the with the introduction of Predator.

The Terminator's shotgun is already in-game. Image via SinX6

Unfortunately, there is no evidence suggesting the addition of a Xenomorph to Fortnite anytime soon, and the T-800 Terminator makes much more sense in the overall context of the game. That does not mean fans should not dream of a day when Alien vs Predator becomes a reality in the world of Fortnite.

This news is broke only a short while ago. There should be more coverage of the portals with more information likely to be released soon. Fans will be eagerly looking forward to learn what is actually going down in Fortnite with these two portals.