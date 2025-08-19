LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight announced at Gamescom 2025: Gameplay details, platform, and everything we know

Revealed at Gamescom 2025, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is the definitive collection of the iconic caped crusader. Boasting all-new visuals and revamped gameplay, fans can look forward to this all-new open-world action adventure game built in the beloved LEGO format in 2026 for all modern gaming platforms.
Here's everything to know about EGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, including platforms and features. Read on to know more.
What platforms will LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight be on?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Building upon the foundation set by the previous LEGO Batman games, developer Traveler's Tales returns to helm this new game as it is currently in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 platforms. It will once again feature an open-world setting of Gotham, where players control the popular DC hero to stop crime and engage in investigations using high-tech gadgets.
This ranges from patrolling on foot, engaging in hand-to-hand combat, and stealth akin to Rocksteady's Batman Arkham, or tracking down criminals in the Batmobile. This new experience will be inspired by the decades of Batman content, including comics, movies, TV shows, etc, while also featuring returning villains, like Joker, Poison Ivy, and more.
New difficulty modes introduce much-needed challenge to the LEGO franchise, on top of more playable characters such as Catwoman and Jim Gordon in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.