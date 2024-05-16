LEGO Horizon project title leaked ahead of rumored PlayStation Showcase announcement

A new LEGO Horizon game is rumored to be in the works, based on PlayStation’s Horizon series of video games. Both Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West have gained a massive following on both PC and console since their release and are highly likely to receive sequels and spinoffs from Sony Interactive Entertainment in the future.

A breakdown of the LEGO Horizon project, its working title, and more can be found below.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt until it is officially confirmed. Additionally, some parts of this article are subjective in nature, based solely on the author’s opinions.

LEGO Horizon Adventures is likely to be revealed at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase

As detailed in the Twitter/X post above, the newest entry in the Horizon franchise will be a LEGO game, titled “LEGO Horizon Adventures”. This information comes courtesy of an individual, Kurakasis.

The project is a collaboration between LEGO and Sony, featuring hyper-realistic visuals (for a LEGO game), and what is essentially a LEGO-fied version of Horizon Forbidden West, complete with its humorous quips and quirks.

This bit of information comes courtesy of Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson.

The LEGO Tallneck for Horizon Forbidden West (Image via PlayStation)

The title is expected to debut with a teaser trailer on the rumored, upcoming PlayStation Showcase this month. A May 2024 release would not be out of the ordinary, given that PlayStation did host a similar event around this time last summer.

The exact dates, contents, and length of the PlayStation Showcase are yet to be seen. They will likely be revealed in the next few days.

