Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is coming to Game Pass in December

Players who are big fans of Lego games or the Star Wars series or both will soon be able to play Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for free. The official Xbox Twitter account uploaded a post saying that those with the Xbox Game Pass will be able to download and start playing the title from December 6, 2022.

This means that players who have a subscription to the service will be able to pick the game up for free from the Xbox Game Store. As such, fans will be happy to know that they can get together with their families and friends to relive their Star Wars adventures during the Holiday season.

Xbox @Xbox Get ready to play as some of your Star Wars faves when LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass December 6th Get ready to play as some of your Star Wars faves when LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass December 6th https://t.co/IG6OqnI3vy

The Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that gives Xbox and PC players access to new and high-quality games for free, along with special deals and discounts as well as additional perks at no cost. They can visit the online Game Store to get a subscription, with costs as low as $1 for the first trial month.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will be a great addition to the Xbox Game Pass

use your jedi mind powers to click here and read more:

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is an action game featuring the world and characters of Star Wars set in a Lego theme. It stars iconic names from both the old and new trilogy like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Ray Skywalker, and Kylo Ren, to name a few.

Players can partake in any of the three Skywalker trilogies, which are the three main trilogies of the main movies, in any order they please. This will let them relive their favorite part of the universe's timeline they want as well as being able to play as any of their favorite characters.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a critically acclaimed family-friendly title that is filled with humor and cartoon-ish action. It has all the trilogies combined so players can hop on the couch and play any of the missions from the three stories in single-player or multiplayer co-op mode.

It also supports offline couch co-op play, meaning they can invite their friends if they have two controllers. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a game that shouldn't be missed out on if players are interested in the fictional universe. They can check out the review for the title here.

