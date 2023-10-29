LGD Gaming vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Final: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more 

The Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Final will feature a contest between LGD Gaming and Gaimin Gladiators. The former was relegated to the Lower Bracket by the undefeated Team Spirit, who secured a spot in the Grand Final. Meanwhile, the latter had a challenging TI run, commencing their playoffs in the Lower Bracket.

Notably, other prominent teams, like Team Liquid, Shopify Rebellion, Tundra Esports, and Talon Esports, met their demise in the Lower Bracket of Dota 2 TI12. Team Liquid, in particular, entered the tournament as one of the favorites but had their Aegis dream shattered by Gaimin Gladiators.

Both LGD and GG will now battle for the golden opportunity to reach the climax of the TI12 campaign against Team Spirit.

LGD Gaming vs Gaimin Gladiators Dota 2 TI12 Lower Bracket Final overview and predictions

LGD Gaming and Gaimin Gladiators were in Group C during the group stage series of Dota 2 TI12.

The Chinese squad clean-sweeped Gladiators, nouns, and Beascoast but drew against Virtus.pro in the group stage. They defeated Keyd Stars in the deciding Bo3 matchup and waltzed into the Upper Bracket.

They had a dominating Upper Bracket run as they sent 9Pandas and Azure Ray to the Lower Bracket and advanced to the Upper Bracket Final. However, Team Spirit put an end to the Chinese supergiants' momentum, sending the latter to the Lower Bracket Final.

Gaimin Gladiators finished second in Group C, below LGD Gaming. As mentioned before, they lost the Bo2 series against LGD but managed to defeat Beastcoast and Virtus.pro. They drew the Bo2 series with nouns and avoided elimination from the group stage.

They were sent to the Lower Bracket by Talon Esports, who defeated the two-time Major winners 2-1. GG's LB run was nothing short of spectacular as they eliminated nouns, EG, 9Pandas, Team Liquid, and Azure Ray from TI12 and qualified for the Lower Bracket Final.

Both LGD and GG are formidable and can put on a show on the grand stage of TI12. The former has the upper hand as they have previously defeated GG in the group stage matchup.

If they manage to shut down Quinn and Ace during the early and mid-game, the Chinese team can reach the Grand Final. But GG's consistent form during their Lower Bracket journey and fighting-based lineups can help them qualify for the Grand Final.

That said, GG can stage a comeback if they win a couple of team fights, so LGD has to be careful, especially during fights. Furthermore, GG's diverse drafting style and teamfighting capabilities can help them overcome the Chinese powerhouse.

Head-to-Head

LGD drew with GG during the group stage round of the Riyadh Masters 2023. They clean sweeped GG in the group stage of the Bali Major 2023.

However, GG ousted the Chinese team in the Bo3 series of the DreamLeague Season 20 but lost the group stage matchup of the same tournament.

Roster

LGD Gaming:

shiro

NothingToSay

niu

planet

y` (Captain)

Gaimin Gladiators:

dyrachyo

Quinn

Ace

TOfu

Seleri (Captain)

LGD Gaming vs Gaimin Gladiators TI12 Dota 2 Lower Bracket Final livestream details

The series will start on the following dates for different time zones:

PT: October 29, 2023, 10 am

ET: October 29, 2023, 1 pm

GMT: October 29, 2023, 5 pm

You can tune into the livestream between LGD and GG on the following channels:

