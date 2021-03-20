Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 2021: Finals, Nobru's team Fluxo, and Team Liquid among the top contenders

Free Fire esports 2021 is in full flow, with top-tier tournaments being hosted worldwide. With the announcement of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS): 2021 Singapore, teams and players worldwide have been gearing up to finish in the top places in their regional tournaments for a spot in the World Series.

Brazil, widely regarded as one of the strongest regions in Free Fire esports, is currently hosting its largest regional tournament, the Liga Brasileira de Free Fire 2021: Stage 1.

With the regular season of LBFF 2021 over, the top 12 teams out of the 18 competing teams have qualified for the finals.

Tá perdido porque não acompanhou a #LBFF ontem e ainda não sabe o que rolou?



Então se liga no resumo que a gente preparou com pontuação bônus, grupo de acesso e times rebaixados! 👇 pic.twitter.com/MRLOUBOzWc — Free Fire Esports Brasil - #LBFF (@FFesportsBR) March 16, 2021

Qualified teams for the finals of Liga Brasileira de Free Fire (LBFF) 2021: Finals

1) Santos Esports

2) Fluxo

3) FURIA Esports

4) Team LOUD

5.) GOD E-Sports

6) Team Liquid

7) Cruzeiro Esports

8) SS Esports

9) B4 Esports

10) Team Keyd

11) Meta Gaming

12) Corinthians

The finals of the nearly two-month-long tournament will be held today, March 20, 2021, from 1:00 PM (Rio de Janeiro time) (9:30 PM IST). Teams will battle in a total of nine matches, which will be held on different maps of Free Fire.

The winners of the 2021 LBFF finals will qualify for the FFWS finals: 2021, while the runner-ups will be given a spot in the World Series play-ins. Along with this, a prize-pool of $134,004 will be at stake.

The top team to watch out for is popular YouTuber and content creator Nobru's team Fluxo. The team will be hoping to claim the championship after a second-place finish in the regular season.

Another team to watch out for is the Netherlands-based popular esports organization Team Liquid. Although the team finished sixth during the group stage, it will be looking for a top spot in the finals.

The other team to watch out for is Santos Esports, who finished first during the Group Stages of the event with a lead of 40+ points. Corinthians, the champions of FFWC: 2019, will also be looking to make a mark and qualify for the World Series and defend its title.

The finals will be live-streamed on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of Free Fire Brasil.

It will be interesting to see which of the 12 teams emerge as champions and runner-ups. It will also be intriguing to see if the teams who finished low in the group stage are able to make a mark in the finals.