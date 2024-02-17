"London is NOT safe": Netizens react to IRL Twitch streamer getting attacked on the streets of London

During a recent broadcast, Twitch streamer SATUYE had a violent confrontation with a stranger on the streets of London. The man knocked the food out of the content creator’s hand and got mad at him for recording in public. A clip of their interaction has gone viral, with viewers noting how dangerous it could have been if the situation had escalated.

Many Londoners started doling out advice in response to the clip, with one Redditor claiming that parts of the city are not safe:

"London is NOT safe, maybe the veneer of opulence has somehow deluded the tourists but London is and has never been safe."

Twitch IRL streaming has its upsides over the more conventional video game or cooking broadcasts that happen indoors as it allows content creators to showcase the wider world by live-vlogging their experiences. However, it does come with its challenges, and facing criminal threats is part of that.

SATUYE, however, has been IRL streaming from the streets of London for quite some time, having started his Twitch journey in 2020. He has garnered around 4,000 followers on the platform.

During a livestream a couple of days ago, SATUYE was seen trying some dog food when a man walked up to him, demanding that he turn the recording off.

The stranger, who was carrying a food item, got agitated when the Twitch streamer offered to film them eating together. He walked off but came back to berate the content creator for filming in public, aggressively asking him what he was doing:

"Don't do that here. You think I am joking? What's this? What's this? What are you doing?"

As SATUYE explained what he was doing, the man knocked the food from his hand and threatened him before attempting to hit his head:

"You're recording people, bro. Stupid. Brother, I'll smash you, you know? You're recording people bro, don't do that."

Timestamp 8:31:09

Viewers were concerned for SATUYE's safety, with many Redditors stating that the situation could have turned ugly. Here are some general reactions from r/LivestreamFail, where the clip has garnered a lot of attention:

Twitch streamers are known to get into confrontations while broadcasting from streets around the world. Female content creators are especially susceptible to these incidents, with many having found themselves in uncomfortable situations.