Loops Esports disqualified from the PUBG Mobile Global Championship-2020 over player misconduct

In an incident that shocked PUBG Mobile Esports fans around the world, Loops Esports, the team from Brazil, was disqualified from the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC 2020) in a competitive ruling by PUBG Mobile officials.

They were disqualified for showing unsportsmanlike behavior under rule 6.1.2 which mentions Competitive Integrity. The rule states that "All Teams and Team Members are expected to compete to the best of their skill and ability at all times in any Tournament Game".

Loops Esports gets disqualified

The official ruling announced that:

In light of today’s unsportsmanlike behavior & in accordance with the PUBG MOBILE competitive policy, Loops Esports has been disqualified from the ongoing PUBG MOBILE Global Championship. Read more for details: https://t.co/nX0aWXTAf1 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

Elaborating further on this issue PUBG Mobile officials said that during the Final two matches the Super Weekend 4 (ie. Match 4 & 5), the involved players from Loops Esports – FederaL, Golden, and Caiowski, effectively surrendered and refused to fight, which affected their final rankings in the League.

The PUBG Mobile Esports team and the tournament organizer ESL, after reviewing all evidence of the unsportsmanlike behavior, decided that this incident violates their Code of Conduct and the competitive integrity of PUBG Mobile Esports.

The overall leaderboard of the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship Super Weekend!

Congratulations to the Top 16 teams making it to the PMGC Finals, starting at the end of JAN 2021.

Stay tuned, we are close to announce more exciting news for the upcoming Esports year!#PMGC #WEONTOP pic.twitter.com/CMJIYw61aR — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) December 20, 2020

The official ruling also pointed towards the fact that throughout the competitive year, Loops Esports had multiple incidents where unsportsmanlike behavior was displayed.

These actions, they stated, were directly in conflict with the fair and balanced ecosystem which they had been striving to create for all the players, organizations, and sponsors.

Advertisement

As a result of this disqualification, PUBG Mobile Esports published the updated leaderboards for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship - League Stage. With the disqualification of Loops Esports, who was sitting at the 6th spot, each team below them moved one spot upwards.

A1 Esports, the team from Bangladesh who had earlier finished on the 17th spot and failed to qualify for the Finals of the tournament, climbed up one spot to 16th to qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship-Finals.

This news must have been nothing short of a miracle for the PUBG Mobile Esports fans in Bangladesh, who were disappointed by the fact that their team had failed to qualify for the finals.