Lost Ark servers will be temporarily down (April 28): Time, patch notes, maintenance schedule, and more

Lost Ark servers will be temporarily disabled today for weekly maintenenace, as Smilegate will look to patch in the update for April 28, 2022.

The update will be a rather significant one, and the server downtime is expected to be around five hours long. However, it might take longer to patch in the updates, and players looking to boot up the game might have to wait just a bit longer.

Lost Ark @playlostark



All Lost Ark servers and regions will be coming down on April 28th at 12 AM PT / 7 AM UTC / 9 AM CEST for our weekly update.



Full details below!

forums.playlostark.com/t/lost-ark-wee… Weekly maintenance notes are here!

According to the official MMO Twitter account, the Lost Ark servers will be down today at 12.00 am PT / 7.00 am UTC / 9.00 am CEST across all regions for the new patch.

This article offers a brief overview and includes all the major highlights of the update.

Lost Ark weekly patch April 28 official notes

1) Express Mission Event

Added a feature that allows players to change their Express Mission Event character if the T1 and T2 honing benefits from the event have not been previously used.

Players can only change their designated Express Mission Event character one time.

Please note that if a player deletes their Express Mission Event character, they will not be able to designate a new one.

Updated the event so that only level 50 characters with an item level below 1100 can be designated as Express Mission Event characters.

Updated the engravings available in the Engraving Selection Chests provided by the Express Mission Event. All engravings will now be available, and any claimed and unused selection chests will be updated retroactively to include the full selection of engravings.

Updated the end date shown in the Event menu to reflect the event end date of July 28.

Players will still need to choose a character for Express Mission Event participation before the selection period ends on June 30, but will be able to complete quests with their character until July 28.

2) Guardian Raid Event

Extended the casual Guardian Raid Event to run until May 19 in order to support player progression ahead of the May Content Update.

Adjusted the reward expiration dates for items obtained through the Guardian Raid Event to reflect the new end date of May 19.

Updated the rewards available from the Guardian Raid Event.

Gem Chests have been removed in order to combat excess bot farming.

The following items have been added to the weekly reward pool:

Legendary - Rare Card Pack (3)

Regulus’ Light Currency Chest (1)

Uncommon Class Engraving Chest (10)

Uncommon Combat Engraving Chest (10)

Rare Class Engraving Chest (10)

Rare Combat Engraving Chest (10)

Epic Class Engraving Chest (10)

Epic Combat Engraving Chest (10)

Lost Ark @playlostark With Glaivier being out for some time now... any fancy combos out there? Here's one that uses both stances and ult.



Can it be spacebar'd? 🤔 With Glaivier being out for some time now... any fancy combos out there? Here's one that uses both stances and ult. Can it be spacebar'd? 🤔 https://t.co/E7yknbhrVg

3) Additional Fixes

Replaced gold rewards from various early World and Stronghold quests with a variety of new rewards to prevent farming by bots.

Updated Xereon’s dialogue during the Temporary Alliance quest in South Vern.

Fixed an issue that caused debug text to be shown while placing an object in the Stronghold.

Updated the expiration date on claimed Feiton Powerpasses to reflect the correct date of June 30.

Please note that all Feiton Powerpasses will expire on June 30, regardless of when they were claimed.

The developers also mentioned that they are currently targeting the third week of May for the next content update. Lost Ark fans looking for a detailed description of the update can look up Smilegate’s official website.

