Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational 2: Dates, livestream links, teams, and more

The Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational 2 lineup was recently revealed after the streamers hosting the event announced that the championship would return this year. Like the first installment, this one will see top North American teams duking it out for prize money. This edition has the added bonus of a separate show match between two teams headed by Twitch star "Tarik" Celik and YouTuber "Ludwig" Ahgren.

The tournament will be held on January 13, 2024, and January 14, 2024. Valorant fans can catch all the action by tuning in to Tarik's Twitch broadcast at twitch.tv/tarik or Ludwig's YouTube channel at youtube.com/@ludwig.

All you need to know about Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational 2

January is the OFF//Season for Valorant competitions in North America, and the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2, hosted by the two popular content creators, is the perfect choice for fans looking to satisfy their esports itch.

Like last time, this edition will feature some top teams, who will battle it out in Riot Games' tactical shooter for a prize pool of $50,000. The invited teams include MxS (Moist x Shopify Rebellion), Cloud9, 100 Thieves, and Oxygen Esports.

Here are the rosters that the teams are expected to bring to the competition, slated to be hosted by Ahgren's company OFFBRAND. The list of casters, excluding the streamers hosting the game, is as follows:

sgares

DDK

aEvilcat

Here are the professional rosters competing in Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational 2:

MxS (Moist x Shopify Rebellion)

brawk

flyuh

mada

thief

v1c

Cloud 9

jakee

Xeppaa

OXY

vanity

wippie

100 Thieves

Asuna

bang

Cryocells

eeiu

Boostio

Oxygen Esports

mitch

skuba

Verno

Reduxx

dapr

The Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational 2 will feature a traditional double-elimination bracket, with winners of the best of three progressing to the Upper Grand Finals, which will be a best-of-one series.

Streaming enthusiasts can also look forward to the show match between two teams, which will largely comprise Twitch streamers and YouTubers headed by the tournament hosts, Ludwig and Tarik.

While the rosters for the Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational 2 are out, the exact teams that each of the hosts will head have not been revealed.

Fans can expect these streaming personalities to join the event on the second day (in addition to the hosts):

TenZ

Masayoshi

LilyPichu

Pokimane

Aiden

Peter Park

Envy

Slime

Fans will notice that the roster includes TenZ from Sentinels, the team that came third at last year's Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational. For the 2024 edition, a wholly separate group of professional teams will be competing against each other for the $50,000 prize pool.