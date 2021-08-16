M42 Esports is set to invest $750,000 in Indian esports eco-system

M42 Esports recently announced that they are ready to invest around $750,000 in the Indian esports ecosystem to boost the growth in gaming in the country.

M42 Esports entered the Indian esports last month by announcing their new Valorant squad featuring Ankit "V3NOM" Panth and his team. They have now announced their plan to boost the growth of Indian esports as well.

M42 Esports will acquire teams in Battlegrounds Mobile India and COD Mobile as well

Meliora 42 Esports, popularly known as M42 Esports, is one of the most renowned organizations in the world. The Singapore-based organization already has teams in multiple games in Singapore, Philippines and Europe. Now, they have decided to extend their wings in India.

In doing so, they identified Valorant and acquired a new Indian squad last month featuring Indian esports legend Ankit "V3NOM" Panth, Aakash "RiX" More, Shelin "HyPer" Patel, Kalpesh "SAM" Kotkar and Anurodh "Em0" Pashilkar. However, fans are yet to see the team in action in any major tournaments.

Meanwhile, M42 Esports have started to reveal their upcoming plans for welfare of the Indian esports scene. Jesus Garbayo, Chief Marketing Officer of M42 Esports have recently announced that the M42 Esports will invest around $750,000 over the next three years to help the growth of Indian esports ecosystem.

Jesus Garbayo said:

We are thrilled to welcome V3nom and his team to our roster, and are very pleased to have entered India with such a talented team. We truly believe in India's potential to be an Esports Superpower in the near future, and the announcement of our Valorant roster is just the first step, as we are planning to invest over $750,000 in the Indian Esports Ecosystem over the next 3 years.

Jesus also confirmed that the Valorant squad is the first step of the M42 Esports' journey in India. They will expand their presence in the coming days and are already planning to acquire teams for Battlegrounds Mobile India and COD Mobile soon.

