M762 PUBG Mobile: Stats, location, and best attachments

Beryl M762 is a versatile Assault Rifle in PUBG Mobile that has more attachment slots than AKM and uses 7.62 ammunition.

The high damage of Beryl M762 makes it a viable option for the players.

Stats and best attachments for M762 in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile consists of a variety of guns that the players can try out. The players can utilize the in-game weapons based on the situation they are in. The usage of these firearms also depends on individual choice. Some players want to know the stats, usage, and the best attachments of each weapon before using it.

Beryl M762 is one of the most used Assault Rifles in PUBG Mobile. The high damage of the weapon makes it a viable option for the players. Also, the three firing modes of the M762 - Single, Burst, Auto makes it pretty versatile. The gun also has a pretty decent fire rate, which helps to take down a foe down efficiently. It uses 7.62 ammunition.

Here is detailed information about the gun.

M762 in PUBG Mobile

Stats of M762 (Picture Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

Here are the stats of M762 in PUBG Mobile.

Power: 46

Rate of Fire: 66

Range: 60

Capacity: 30

Stability: 61

Location of M762 in PUBG Mobile

The players can find this weapon in all maps of PUBG Mobile. There is no exact location of any gun in the game as the loot is spread randomly in PUBG Mobile. You can find the M762 quite easily at any location. Finding it at a hot-drop like Pochinki, Georgopol in Erangel, Pecado, or Los Leones in Miramar, is really easy.

Attachments

Scope

The choice of scope is entirely subjective; it depends on the availability and the preference of the player. The gun is mostly used for mid and short-range fights. The 4x or 6x scope should suffice for mid-range combats while a 2x will be excellent for close combats.

Muzzle

A compensator is best suited for M762 as it reduces the vertical and horizontal recoil of the gun.

Magazine

Quickdraw Extended Magazine is the best for the M762. It not only increases the reload speed of the gun but also increases the ammo capacity.

Grip

The choice of grip is again subjective and different players have a different preference. Players can however conveniently use Angled foregrip or Light grip with the Beryl M762.