Madden NFL 25 Championship Series to be hosted at Full Sail University

Electronic Arts’ Madden NFL 25 Championship Series (MCS 25), the esports competition dedicated to its popular American football game, Madden NFL 25, has announced that the event will take place at Full Sail University, in Winter Park, Florida this year.

Madden NFL 25, which launched on August 13, has already surpassed one million units sold and is the highest selling game in North America in August thus far.

All 25 Madden NFL 25 Championship Series events will be held at Full Sail University

All MCS 25 regular-season events will be hosted at the university in Winter Park—which is, coincidentally, close to EA’s Florida headquarters in Orlando.

The MCS 25 competitions will be held at Full Sail University Orlando’s esports arena, known as the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress (or The Fortress). A total of six events will be hosted at The Fortress from September 2024 through January 2025.

As part of the deal, Full Sail graduates will assist in the broadcast production, with students from the university’s media & entertainment programs getting hands-on experience while shadowing the MCS production team. The MCS team will also contribute to a scholarship fund for Full Sail University students, according to the announcement.

“Full Sail University is the perfect home for the upcoming MCS 25 season,” said Andrew Echanique, Director of NA Football Esports, Electronic Arts (EA). “Not only does the Fortress provide unique technical capabilities for our production team but also offers invaluable educational opportunities for students to create memorable experiences for our players and fans.”

MCS 25 will begin with Kickoff Classic on September 4, featuring the top eight Madden NFL 25 players, who will compete for $100K USD in prizing and MCS points (which help determine placement in the tournament as it moves forward and ultimately into the MCS 25 Championship during Super Bowl LIX week in February 2025).

The full schedule of MCS 25 regular-season competitions and broadcast productions taking place at the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress are:

Kickoff Classic - Broadcast Finals: Sept. 4.

Kickoff Challenge - Broadcast Finals: Sept. 10-11 (in-person event - register here ).

Most Feared Challenge - Broadcast Finals: Oct. 23.

Unstoppable Challenge - Broadcast Finals: Nov. 13.

Zero Chill Challenge - Broadcast Finals: Dec. 18.

MCS 25 Playoffs - Round of 14 & Quarter Finals: Jan. 21-22, 2025; Quarter Finals & Semifinals: Jan. 29, 2025.

Viewers can tune in to MCS 25 competitions on Twitch and YouTube. For more information on the rules of MCS 25, check out this page at the official MCS 24 website.

