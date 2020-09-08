Mafia Definitive Edition: Release Date for PC, Xbox One, PS4

When 2K and Hangar 13 announced that Mafia (City of Lost Heaven) would be remade and released as Mafia: Definitive Edition, it was met with massively positive fan reaction across the board.

The original Mafia, which is one of the most beloved games in the trilogy, was due a Remaster in the least. As the fanbase felt the game's story and atmosphere was one that they could still be immersed only, but the dated graphics and gameplay got in the way.

However, Mafia: Definitive Edition is far more than a remaster, as it is a complete remake of the original game. Each asset has been built from the ground-up, to make it an entirely new game.

Mafia: Definitive Edition Release Date

The game is set in New Haven, which is based on the real-life city of Chicago. The story follows the life of Tommy Angelo; a cabbie turned Mafioso after an eventful run-in with a mobster.

The story is set close to the Great Depression, and thus, the unique period setting gives the game an original identity. The story of Tommy Angelo is one of the most heartfelt and emotionally captivating narratives told in gaming at the time of its release.

Mafia: Definitive Edtion looks to add even more cutscenes, story and character moments in the game, making for an even more cinematic experience. The strength of the Mafia franchise comes from its ability to tell cinematic stories that are reminiscent of the flair of legendary filmmakers like Martin Scorcese's work.

The game is set for release on the 25th of September for Microsoft Windows, PS4, and Xbox One. There are various platforms from which the game can be bought on PC, the major ones being Epic Games Store and Steam.

The game had been delayed due to developmental concerns during the global pandemic. The game is now slated for September release date.