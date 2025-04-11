Mafia: The Old Country release date leaked

The Mafia: The Old Country release date has been leaked, and it's apparently closer than you can imagine. Based on the information available, we're looking at a potential release date of August 8, 2025. The title's first teaser was showcased on August 21, 2024, giving us an idea that the game was in development. Now, we know its supposed launch date thanks to an unintended leak on Steam.

Ad

This is what the post on Steam had to say:

"Mafia: The Old Country will be available on August 8, 2025. Pre-order now for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, and stay tuned to the official Mafia website for more information."

This lines up perfectly with the official statement that Mafia: The Old Country was due to release in the summer of 2025. In short, we're getting the game before GTA 6. Given how much the franchise is loved, it's going to be a busy month for fans.

Ad

Trending

Mafia: The Old Country will have a showcase in May 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Mafia: The Old Country release date first appeared on the Steam page a few hours ago. However, the information has now been edited and changed. This is likely due to it being mentioned far too early than intended. Fortunately, there's more to it than just the potential release date.

Developer Hangar 13 has confirmed that a new gameplay trailer will arrive on May 8, 2025. We will get to see new in-game content, including locations, characters, and perhaps even elements of the storyline. Fans will also get an in-depth look back at the last 23 years of the Mafia franchise.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Mafia: The Old Country having a potential release date of August 8, 2025, Hangar 13 may officially reveal it on May 8, 2025. This will give the developer time to hype the upcoming game (not that it needs it) and provide players with ample chances to pre-order their copy of the game.

To recap, Mafia: The Old Country's release date is reportedly set to August 8, 2025. Hangar 13 will debut a new gameplay trailer on May 8, 2025. The developer will also provide a look back at the last 23 years of the Mafia franchise and showcase how Unreal Engine 5 helped bring the upcoming game to life.

Ad

Read more Mafia articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 15 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.