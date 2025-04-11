Mafia: The Old Country release date leaked

The Mafia: The Old Country release date has been leaked, and it's apparently closer than you can imagine. Based on the information available, we're looking at a potential release date of August 8, 2025. The title's first teaser was showcased on August 21, 2024, giving us an idea that the game was in development. Now, we know its supposed launch date thanks to an unintended leak on Steam.
This is what the post on Steam had to say:
"Mafia: The Old Country will be available on August 8, 2025. Pre-order now for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, and stay tuned to the official Mafia website for more information."
This lines up perfectly with the official statement that Mafia: The Old Country was due to release in the summer of 2025. In short, we're getting the game before GTA 6. Given how much the franchise is loved, it's going to be a busy month for fans.
Mafia: The Old Country will have a showcase in May 2025
The Mafia: The Old Country release date first appeared on the Steam page a few hours ago. However, the information has now been edited and changed. This is likely due to it being mentioned far too early than intended. Fortunately, there's more to it than just the potential release date.
Developer Hangar 13 has confirmed that a new gameplay trailer will arrive on May 8, 2025. We will get to see new in-game content, including locations, characters, and perhaps even elements of the storyline. Fans will also get an in-depth look back at the last 23 years of the Mafia franchise.
With Mafia: The Old Country having a potential release date of August 8, 2025, Hangar 13 may officially reveal it on May 8, 2025. This will give the developer time to hype the upcoming game (not that it needs it) and provide players with ample chances to pre-order their copy of the game.
To recap, Mafia: The Old Country's release date is reportedly set to August 8, 2025. Hangar 13 will debut a new gameplay trailer on May 8, 2025. The developer will also provide a look back at the last 23 years of the Mafia franchise and showcase how Unreal Engine 5 helped bring the upcoming game to life.
