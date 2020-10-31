Magic Cat Academy returns as Halloween Google Doodle for first time since 2016

With Halloween 2020 almost here, Google Doodles has brought back an updated version of the 2016 browser game, Magic Cat Academy. Anyone who uses the internet is acquainted with Google Doodles, the special alterations of the Google logo on its homepage to commemorate historic events or holidays.

Google presented one such memorable doodle on Halloween 2016. The Magic Cat Academy made its first appearance as a browser back then, and it was a unique addition to celebrate this festival virtually.

Magic Cat Academy returns to Google for Halloween 2020

Momo, the cat featured in the original version of the 2016 browser game, is on a mission "to rescue her school of magic from mischievous spirits". Much like the description suggests, Magic Cat Academy allows players to fight with virtual spirits in the game.

Here's Google's official statement regarding the return of Magic Cat Academy:

"This Halloween, we're picking up right where our 2016 Magic Cat Academy Doodle left off with a subaquatic shriek-quel! Dive in with Momo the cat to help new friends and reach new depths in her adventure against the Big Boss ghost and its school of ghouls...underwater."

"Feline lucky? Swim and swipe to PURR-tect the ocean and its creatures before it's too late!"

The Google browser game features four different levels for players to experience. They have to play each level before losing all their lives and reach the final level to take on the final boss.

The four levels and the foes in Magic Cat Academy 2020 are:

Sunlight Zone - Foe: Immortal Jellyfish Twilight Zone - Foe: Boops Boops Midnight Zone - Foe: Vampire Squid The Abyss - Foe: Anglerfish

The Magic Cat Academy browser game doodle is supposed to be available for 48 hours on the Google Homepage in regions including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America, among other areas where Halloween is a widely-celebrated holiday.

However, players can still play the browser game by heading over to the Google Doodles page for the Magic Cat Academy browser game. Even the 2016 variant of the browser game is available for players to play on the official website page of the game.