Magic: The Gathering's red aggro decks are getting a powerful new tool in Radha's Firebrand

In Magic: The Gathering, one of the best things about aggro decks is attacking safely. That’s not always easy, even in the earliest phases of a game. However, red and multi-color aggro decks are about to see major improvements. This is thanks to Radha’s Firebrand, a new rare card.

It also heralds the return of the classic mechanic “Domain,” which will be featured on several cards going forward into the Dominaria United expansion for Magic: The Gathering.

Domain is confirmed as a returning mechanic in Magic: The Gathering, an ability based on how many basic land types a player has on their side. It’s an exciting mechanic to put on this card, though.

Radha’s Firebrand is a new 2-cost rare red card for the game and has three power and one toughness. This makes it a glass cannon.

Radha’s Firebrand stats and abilities

Mana Cost: 1R

1R Type: Creature - Human Warrior

Creature - Human Warrior Stats: 3 power, one toughness

3 power, one toughness Ability: Whenever Radha’s Firebrand attacks, the target creature defending the player controls with power less than Radha’s Firebrand’s power can’t block this turn.

Whenever Radha’s Firebrand attacks, the target creature defending the player controls with power less than Radha’s Firebrand’s power can’t block this turn. Domain: Pay 5R - Radha’s Firebrand gets +2/+2 until the end of the turn. This ability costs one less to activate for each primary land type among lands you control. Activate only once each turn.

Ominous Cloud @OminousCloud1 Radha's Firebrand is a sweet aggressive card for a Warrior's deck, I don't know how much better than Earthshaker Khenra this is, without the haste but with repeatable "can't block" Radha's Firebrand is a sweet aggressive card for a Warrior's deck, I don't know how much better than Earthshaker Khenra this is, without the haste but with repeatable "can't block" https://t.co/w7Yu6LLDPa

When this card attacks, a target creature the defending controls with power less than Radha’s Firebrand’s power can’t block this turn. This is incredible, considering it is a two-drop and can drop very early.

Depending on what mana options players can access, this could drop onto the field on turn 1 or 2. If the card had Haste, it would be far more terrifying as few decks will have a creature with three or more power by this point.

It will be a great tool to deal a quick three damage to another player. If the deck has removal spells, they can keep the opponent from ever blocking. However, this card also has the Domain mechanic.

This ability costs six mana, one red, and five colorless. Colorless is reduced by 1 for each player's basic land type. This ability gives Radha’s Firebrand gain +2/+2 for the turn, making him much harder to block.

The major downside here is that that ability is not viable in a mono-colored deck. However, for multi-colored decks, it’s going to be pretty powerful in the mid-late game. Even in a mono-red deck, it’s an excellent two-drop. It has plenty of power for a few turns, at the least.

Radha’s Firebrand comes to life in Magic: The Gathering in Dominaria United on September 1, 2022, in MTG Arena, and when the physical release drops on September 9, 2022.

