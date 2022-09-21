Magic: The Gathering's Unfinity expansion reveals ridiculous Space Beleren card

Magic: The Gathering’s upcoming Unfinity expansion will feature some truly marvelous and chaotic cards. Among them is the now-confirmed Space Beleren.

While many of the Unfinity cards are easy-to-understand cards, Space Beleren promises to create some funny moments, particularly in the Commander meta.

The card will be legal to run in certain Magic: The Gathering formats. It is also legal in all Eternal Formats, so there is potential for it to show up in popular decks in the future.

Magic: The Gathering’s Unfinity promises ridiculousness and chaos with Space Beleren

Unfinity is a set that is a part of the "Un" series — Unglued, Unstable, Unsanctioned, and Unhinged.

Space Beleren is a 4-cost Legendary Planeswalker in this upcoming expansion and is still classified as “Jace” in his typing. Coming in with 3 Loyalty, he is a part of the upcoming Unfinity expansion and has the following casting cost, abilities, and keywords.

Space Beleren

Mana Value: 2UW

2UW Type: Legendary Planeswalker - Jace

Legendary Planeswalker - Jace Rarity: Mythic Rare

Mythic Rare Default Loyalty: 3

3 Passive: Space Sculptor: Space Beleren divides the battlefield into alpha, beta, and gamma sectors. If a creature isn’t assigned to a sector, its controller assigns it to one. Opponents assign first.

Space Beleren divides the battlefield into alpha, beta, and gamma sectors. If a creature isn’t assigned to a sector, its controller assigns it to one. Opponents assign first. First Ability: +1 Creatures in each sector can be blocked this turn only by creatures in the same sector.

+1 Creatures in each sector can be blocked this turn only by creatures in the same sector. Second Ability: -1 Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature in the sector of your choice.

-1 Put a +1/+1 counter on each creature in the sector of your choice. Third Ability: -5 Destroy all creatures in the sector of your choice.

If this sounds a little confusing, that’s perfectly fine. It's a pretty simple card to understand.

The way it works is that the battlefield is divided into three sectors: Left, Middle, and Right. Opponents get to put their creatures into piles and place them in their appropriate sectors.The controller of Space Beleren in Magic: The Gathering will likely want to keep the sector where you have the most power clear of the opponent’s creatures. That way, they can pop the +1 and start swinging for unblockable damage.

It’s worth noting that these abilities affect both players, so you could be giving the other player +1/+1 counters on their creatures. It’s essentially a planeswalker version of the card, Raging River. It divided non-flying creatures into Left and Right sections. Creatures can only be blocked by flyers or creatures on that side.

This particular Magic: The Gathering card is not going to be an overwhelming game breaker, but in large Commander games, it can become frustrating very fast. It is also confirmed to be legal in eternal formats. It is black-bordered and has no “acorn” icon, so it is confirmed to be legal in several formats.

Unfinity is an upcoming Magic: The Gathering expansion, which is expected to release on October 7, 2022. It was originally set to come out on April 1, 2022, but COVID delayed the expansion. It is a 244-card set (before the various premium cards that will come in it).

Many of these cards will be available on Magic Online, but as of this writing, there are no plans to include them on Magic: The Gathering Arena.

