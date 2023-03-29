Major Vi changes hit League of Legends PBE patch 13.7 cycle: Q BAD reduced, E AD ratio increased, and more

League of Legends champion Vi is set to receive major changes in the upcoming patch 13.7 as the lead designer of the League Balance Team & Summoner's Rift Team, Riot Phroxzon, stated that she is set to be one of the champions who will be included in the upcoming patch. Vi has been quite dominant in high elo and professional play ever since the beginning of Season 13.

Vi, Wukong, and Sejuani still manage to have a demanding presence, even after numerous changes. One of the reasons for this is how well she was able to take advantage of the new League of Legends season 13 mythic items. Radiant Virtue in particular synergized quite well with the way professional play works.

Full details regarding the major Vi changes in the League of Legends patch 13.7

Upcoming changes to Vi:

- Q (Vault Breaker)

Base attack damage is now reduced from 55 - 155 to 45 - 145

Bonus AD ratio is now increased from 70% to 80%

- E (Relentless Force)

AD ratio is now increased from 110% to 120%

AP ratio is now increased from 90% to 100%

While Riot Phroxzon did include Vi under the "Nerfs" category, these changes don't really feel like one as this is mainly targeted towards League of Legends professional play.

The reason behind this is that professional players initially started making the tank item Radiant Virtue as her primary Mythic Item as it provides great value in team fighting and skirmishes.

And considering that gameplay in League of Legends professional play is mostly a well-coordinated controlled environment, pro players benefited a lot as Vi brought great value to a variety of drafts, along with being able to utilize Radiant Virtue.

But if these changes end up making it to the official patch notes, Vi's build is certainly going to push players to build AD Mythic items more often, especially in the pro play.

Additionally, as the general build for Vi is mostly Divine Sunderer and Black Cleaver, professional players now have more incentive to build damage instead of tank items on her in order to utilize these changes optimally.

While these changes should hopefully incentivize pro players to build AD items, Solo Queue players can rejoice as these changes are mostly buffs when considering that the tank build is heavily outlooked by the player base.

