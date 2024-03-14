“Many kids watch his stream” - Vladimir Kramnik calls out GMHikaru for using the “F-word” on him during livestream

Those following the chess and streaming scene would be aware of the feud between Vladimir Kramnik, former World Champion, and Hikaru "GMHikaru," the popular Chess Grandmaster and Twitch streamer. Recently, Kramnik took to his X account to appeal to Chess.com to address Hikaru's alleged use of inappropriate language towards him.

For context, during one of his streams in March, GMHikaru was spectating the Titled Tuesday match between Kramnik and Grandmaster and Twitch streamer Jose "GMJospemm," which Kramnik lost.

A viewer sarcastically mentioned that Hikaru's reaction would provoke another accusation from Kramnik. To this, Hikaru responded:

"'Kramnik's gonna accuse you of giving Jospem the moves?' (Reading chat) Yeah, Kramnik can go f**k himself. Pardon my French but yeah."

Yesterday (March 13), Kramnik responded to this comment on his X profile, appealing to Chess.com to address the situation. He remarked:

"Many kids watch his stream."

"Repetitive insults using inappropriate language" - Vladimir Kramnik wants Chess.com to take action against GMHikaru

The ongoing feud between Vladimir Kramnik and GMHikaru is well-known. Previously, Kramnik had appealed to Chess.com to investigate his online games, insinuating potential foul play by Hikaru. Yesterday, he made a fresh appeal, stating:

"I would like to ask Chess.com if any measures will be taken (account muting, for example) in relation to its member GM Nakamura for his direct repetitive insults using inappropriate language."

Kramnik calls out GMHikaru's recent comments on him (Image via X)

He posted again, insisting that Chess.com take action against Hikaru for using the "F-word," stating that it damages the integrity of the sport:

"In my opinion, such inappropriate behavior damages the image of Chess.com in particular and Chess in general. I would insist Chess.com take certain measures."

Kramnik urges Chess.com to take action against GMHikaru (Image via X)

Fans react to Vladimir Kramnik calling out GMHikaru

Fans have also given their take on Vladimir Kramnik's latest rant. Many of the comments, however, were mixed, as some called out Kramnik in return for his recent online tirades:

Fans react to the beef between the two Grandmasters (Image via X)

Here are some other reactions:

Fans unhappy with Ktamnik's post on GMHikaru (Image via X)

Kramnik's Chess.com Blog profile was temporarily muted last year following his tirades. He has also been issued a warning by Chess.com for resigning after only a few moves in the Titled Tuesday match against GMJospemm. According to Chess.com, Kramnik's actions jeopardize the tournament, as it is a prized event.