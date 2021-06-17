Several teams disqualified from PUBG Mobile National Championship Bangladesh 2021 for violating rules

The in-game qualifiers for the PUBG Mobile National Championship Bangladesh 2021 have concluded on 13th June.

32 top teams have qualified for the group stages, scheduled from 24th June - 4th July.

However, in the qualifiers, certain teams were found violating the tournament rules. Consequently, they have been disqualified from participating in the PMNC

Disqualified teams from the PMNC Bangladesh: 2021

1. 1D Official

2. INES

3. NR T9 SMT

4. Skull ES

5. TX4ARC

6. T9AXE

7. PT ES

8. Soulz of BD

9. Babu Khaicho

10. Xenon on Tears

According to an announcement on PUBG Mobile Official on social media, the above-mentioned teams violated rules outlined in the tournament rulebook. Therefore, they will be barred from advanced stages.

PUBG Mobile has also made it clear that these teams will not be replaced by others. The competition will continue as planned. The publisher said that,

"These teams have exhibited prohibited activities classified in the Tencent games user agreement and Pubg Mobile National Championship 2021 competition rules, including but not limited to teaming up and hacking, and hence will be excluded from further stages."

About PUBG Mobile National Championship Bangladesh 2021

PMNC is a tournament for the South Asian countries (Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan) that will provide a platform for amateur teams to show their talents. Tournament participants will compete for a prize pool of $30,000 (24 lakh BDT). Additionally, the winner gets a qualification spot in the next PUBG Mobile Pro League.

From the Group Stages, 24 teams will move on to the Semi-Finals, held from 9th to 18th July. The Grand Finals will bring together the top 16 performers from across the country over the course of four days from 22nd to 25th July.

