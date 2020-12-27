Marcos Gaming announces its Free Fire roster

A few days back, Force One Esports announced their FreeFire roster. Now Marcos Gaming, another Indian organization, has announced its Free Fire roster for upcoming tournaments.

The announcement came through its social media handles, where they confirmed their collaboration with Team Old Skool, who secured 8th place in Free Fire India Championship 2020.

Marcos Gaming Esports Free Fire India roster

Here are the members of Marcos Gaming:

#1. - MG AAYUSH

#2. - MG SIMAR

#3. - MG KINGAMIT

#4. - MG ALEXS

#5. - MG CR7

Marcos Gaming is an Indian esports organization founded by Sudhir Kulria and co-owned by Akhil Kavuturu. The organization has a presence in games like Clash of Clans and PUBG Mobile.

Free ire, meanwhile, is the most downloaded game of 2020, with more than 220 million downloads. It is an absolute favourite in markets like LATAM, SEA, and SA. Free Fire's fast-paced gameplay and compatibility with low-end smartphones are some of the reasons for its popularity.

FreeFire Esports is also gaining popularity exponentially. The recently-concluded Free Fire Continental Series Asia (FFCS Asia) peaked at around 2.5 million viewers with more than 8 lakh average viewers. The Hindi streamed peaked at 1.5 million viewers, which is a staggering stat for any sport.

Free Fire India Esports has also unveiled its roadmap for the coming year. They have announced four tournaments with a total prize pool of over ₹2 crores, which will consist of two Indian Championships (Spring and Fall) and two Pro Leagues.

Each pro season will have a prize pool of more than ₹1 crore, while the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) will have a prize pool of ₹75 lakh. A few weeks back, Qualcomm also announced a ₹50 lakh Free Fire tournament called the Snapdragon Conquest.

The game also won the Mobile Game of the Year presented by Esports Awards 2020. It beat the likes of PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile and Clash of Clans.