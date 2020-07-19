The past few weeks have proved to be a treat for PUBG Mobile fans in India. Various official and unofficial PUBG Mobile tournaments are being held in the country right now. One of those tournaments is the ILG Cup Season 3 presented by Indian LAN Gaming.

The Grand Finale of this PUBG Mobile tournament has finally concluded with Marcos Gaming emerging as the champions. Team Fnatic finished second while Team ReaperX came third.

The Finale was scheduled to be played over LAN in January. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was held online, that too after half a year. The LAN round was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru and was open for all. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of Rs 6 lakh INR.

PUBG Mobile ILG CUP Grand Finale Day 4 highlights

The fourth and final day of the PUBG Mobile ILG Cup Grand Finale started with ReaperX winning the first match of the day on Erangel with nine kills. Megastars came second with four kills.

The second match on Vikendi was won by Team NewST with ten kills. Flawless Gaming came second with ten kills.

The third match on Sanhok was won by BSUD with ten kills. Marcos Gaming finished second in the round.

Reaper X won the last match of the day on Erangel. They got seven kills, RIP Officials came second with four kills.

ILG Cup Overall Standings:-

MARCOS GAMING: 207 POINTS FNATIC: 193 POINTS REAPER X: 178 POINTS FLAWLESS GAMING: 167 POINTS RIP OFFICIALS: 162 POINTS RIP SQUAD: 159 POINTS BSUD: 157 POINTS TEAM INSIDE OUT: 149 POINTS DEADLY CALL ESPORTS: 148 POINTS MEGASTARS: 143 POINTS TEAM NEW ST: 138 POINTS TEAM MAYHEM: 104 POINTS INFINITY SQUAD: 98 POINTS V3HAIL ESPORTS: 94 POINTS RS ALPHA PACK: 65 POINTS EGXSAD: 61 POINTS

Overall Top Fraggers:-