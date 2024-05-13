Marvel Rivals apologizes for contract that prevents negative criticism

Marvel Rivals has apologized for the doubts that were raised following the recent concerns over a restrictive contract for the Closed Alpha. The agreement included a clause prohibiting players from providing negative criticism for the game. This was not received well by the community, and many expressed their disappointment with how the company was forcing players to opt for positive reviews only.

Following the outrage, developer NetEase was swift to address the concerns. They have formally apologized for any miscommunication, while also promising to come up with a revised and less-restrictive contract soon.

Marvel Rivals issues apology for a "restrictive" contract, promises a revised "creator-friendly" version

Marvel Rivals, the upcoming hero-shooter title from NetEase, faced severe backlash after a certain clause from the content-creator contract came to light. This agreement for the Closed Alpha participants included a non-disparagement clause prohibiting them from voicing any negative criticism about the game.

Rivals was swift to respond, apologizing for any doubts caused by the "miscommunication of these terms". The team stated on their official X account:

"We would like to take this opportunity to address the concerns we’ve seen regarding the agreement terms of Content Creator Programs and, above all, we would like to apologize for any unpleasant experiences or doubts caused by the miscommunication of these terms."

The Marvel Rivals team also apologized for the "confusion, suspicion, and frustration" caused by these "excessively restrictive" terms. They encouraged content creators and players of the Closed Alpha tests to voice their honest opinions and share any positive or negative feedback about the game.

The post on X further mentioned:

"We are currently working with Creators who have expressed these concerns and are revising the current version to be less restrictive and more Creator-friendly."

Marvel Rivals is currently working with content creators to form a revised version of the contract, which will be "less restrictive and more creator-friendly".

This incident goes to highlight the important role of content creators in the gaming industry. While developers actively employ them to seek positive promotion, players also rely on the opinions of these creators to make informed decisions about new titles.