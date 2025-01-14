Marvel Rivals confirmed to get two new heroes every season

Developer NetEase has revealed that two new heroes will be added to Marvel Rivals every season, each lasting three months. This comes from the game's director Guangyun Chen, who delved into the intricacies of designing the popular F2P hero shooter during an interview with Metro. In short, fans can look forward to checking out a new character every month and a half.

This is perhaps unsurprising given the vast number of heroes and villains, whether popular or otherwise, under the Marvel Comics banner. Read on to know more.

New heroes are planned for Marvel Rivals each month

The game launched with an attractive number and variety of heroes to play as (Image via NetEase Games)

Here's what the director had to say:

"Every season we’ll be rolling out fresh seasonal stories, new maps, and new heroes. We’ll actually be breaking down each season into two halves. The length of one season is three months. And for each half of the season, we will introduce a new hero. We just eventually want to continue to enhance the experience, and, you know, keep everyone excited in our community."

Since a new character will arrive each half of a season — around 45 days — fans can look forward to two new heroes or villains in one whole season. The recent Season 1 launch seems to be an exception as two members of the Fantastic Four, Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman, arrived with must gusto in the first half, with The Thing and Human Torch expected to join in the second.

So while the pace of hero launches will relatively slow down from here onwards, it is still twice as fast as Blizzard Entertainment does with Overwatch 2. Seen as the current rival to Marvel Rivals, the 2022 first-person hero shooter sees a new hero arrive every alternate season. The latest hero addition was Hazard in Overwatch 2 Season 14, so fans will not be seeing a new addition until Season 16.

Marvel Rivals' pacing with two characters every season should ensure players have an incentive to keep returning to the game every so often to see what's new, which in turn ensures it is an evergreen success for NetEase Games.

Marvel Rivals is available as a free-to-play experience on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

