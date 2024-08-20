Marvel Rivals release date announced at Gamescom 2024

After much anticipation, the official release date for Marvel Rivals has been revealed at Gamescom 2024's latest Opening Night Live. NetEase's upcoming 6v6 third-person hero shooter is set to release on PC and consoles on December 6, 2024. Furthermore, two beloved characters will join the roster of iconic Marvel heroes and villains at launch: Captain America and Winter Soldier.

Here's everything to know about the Marvel Rivals release later this year, including post-launch details.

Marvel Rivals launches in late 2024 for PC and consoles

Expand Tweet

Trending

Publisher NetEase has released a brand-new launch trailer, featuring Captain America and Winter Soldier. The former is a Vanguard-class hero, capable of dashing along at fast speeds and spearheading enemy defenses using his iconic shield. The shield can also negate incoming damage while attacking foes in quick succession.

As for the latter, Winter Soldier is a Duelist hero, who threatens the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. Armed with a firearm, he can grapple foes and unleash a devastating punch. He also gains Infinite Ammo as a passive while Rocket Raccoon is on the team and can leap into the air to crash down on foes to deal heavy damage.

More details will arrive via an additional Gamescom showcase at an official Discord event. This includes an AMA session with executive director Danny Koo and Champion Designer Zhiyong ready to answer the player base's burning questions before the game launches later this year. That said, all heroes will be unlocked from the get-go for this free-to-play shooter.

Marvel Rivals is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S consoles on December 6, 2024. Read our full preview of the Closed Beta playtest to get a glimpse of what's to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!