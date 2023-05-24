Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PlayStation Showcase 2023 gameplay trailer revealed: Symbiote suit, release window, and more

Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Insomniac Games' phenomenal 2018 original, finally got a brand new trailer alongside a concrete release window during the PlayShowcase Showcase 2023. Ever since the title's developers teased that this sequel was in development with a rather short in-engine trailer, fans have been clamoring for any tidbit of information regarding it, but to no avail.

Similarly to God of War Ragnarok, the marketing for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been quite slow until today, May 24. PlayStation has been very coy regarding this title, and despite assuring fans that the game was on schedule and going to release in 2023, there had been no single gameplay trailer for this title apart from its announcement teaser.

Thankfully, PlayStation and Insomniac Games have finally broken their silence, with a bombastic new trailer for their upcoming flagship game. Here's everything you need to know about Marvel's Spider-Man 2, its release window, platforms, and more.

New trailer gives fans first look at Symbiote suit, its abilities, and more in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trailer starts with Kraven The Hunter's introduction and his everlasting search for that one perfect rival whom he can hunt to become the most ferocious predator on the planet. After the sequence with this character concludes, players are quickly taken back to New York where Spider-Man and Miles Morales are going toe-to-toe with Kraven's forces who are hunting Dr. Curt Connors, aka the Lizard.

This is where fans get a first look at the superhero in action, specifically his Symbiote suit. The item, much like its comic book counterpart, features its own set of abilities. The Symbiote suit grants Spider-Man enhanced strength as well as multiple tendrils that, like the Iron Spider armor's extra legs, allow for some really spectacular and brutal finishers.

The trailer also gave fans a look at the "duo" dynamic of the game, where at certain story beats, players will be able to switch between Peter and Miles by pressing the "square" button. The gameplay structure seems to have remained largely the same as Spider-Man 2018, with a few minor tweaks to make it standout amongst its predecessors.

Another major highlight of the trailer was the improved graphics rendering, which seems to be utilizing the same lighting and engine as Insomniac's previous PlayStation 5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart.

Marvel's Spider-Man is releasing exclusively for the PlayStation 5, which allowed Insomniac to take full advantage of the new hardware for their upcoming action-adventure game. This title is scheduled to be released in Fall 2023.

