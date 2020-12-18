Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store; buyers can avail a full refund

In what is an absolute shocker of a move, SIE (Sony Interactive Entertainment) has removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation Store. This comes as a direct response to the "unplayable" state in which the game was released for the base PS4.

Cyberpunk 2077's launch has been the subject of much discussion on the internet with many expressing their disappointment as to the state in which the game was released. The game's issues are aplenty and CD Projekt Red has assured fans that patches will be rolled out to fix performance issues for last-gen consoles.

Sony, now, in a bid to ensure customer satisfaction across the board for products on the PlayStation Store, have now pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from the Store. Meaning, players who did not buy the game yet, will not be able to do so until Sony puts it back up again.

Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store

SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund. Please visit the following link to initiate the refund: https://t.co/DEZlC0LmUG. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) December 18, 2020

Bug-riddled launches aren't anything new in the AAA gaming industry, with many studios forced to release massive Day-1 Patches and more to fix the games' performance.

However, Cyberpunk 2077's current state seems to have forced Sony to pull the game entirely from the store. This marks the first time SIE has decided to remove a AAA game entirely until further notice.

This probably will put a tonne of pressure on CD Projekt Red to roll out the patches as quickly as possible. Sony have also further assured fans who have bought the game that they can avail a refund.

SIE's focus entirely right now seems to be on customer satisfaction the game is, more or less, unplayable in its current state. Sony's statement on the PlayStation website reads:

"Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution."