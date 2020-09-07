The ban of PUBG Mobile in India has sent shockwaves through the entire gaming community. The repercussions are gradually coming to light now, as India's one of the most prominent Esports organizations, Megastars, has decided to shut down its PUBG Mobile division.

The announcement was made by Megastars' captain, Paradox, who also said that he won't be giving up anytime soon, and will try his hands in other games.

Megastars shut down PUBG Mobile division

Megastars' player, Encore, also posted about the roster release on Instagram and talked about how the PUBG Mobile ban is going to affect his livelihood. Megastars had recently shifted to their new Bootcamp.

Megastars owner, Chandni, also penned an emotional message on her Instagram account. "When you feel like giving it up. That's the time you can actually test yourself. So never give up COC-CR-Pubg Mobile-??"

Megastars Roster:

Mega Paradox- Parichay Bansal

Mega Encore- Rishabh Katoch

Mega Vexe- Arth Trivedi

Mega Swag- Rishabh Jain

Mega Hades- Vinay Rao ( Coach)

About Megastars:

Megastars, one of the oldest PUBG Mobile teams, acquired the roster of 'Learn from Past' after they secured the 5th rank in PMCO Spring 2019.

Their real success came in 2020, when they secured the third position in PUBG Mobile Pro League Finals and qualified for the PUBG Mobile World League, where they secured the 9th and 10th position in the League Stage and finals, respectively.

They also secured the 5th position in the COVID charity event, 'Gamers without borders.' Megastars secured the 4th position at ESL India Premiership Summer Finals 2020 and the 9th position a PUBG Mobile India Series 2020.

PUBG Mobile Ban

On 2nd September, the Government of India decided to ban 118 mobile applications, including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. The move came after the government took note of the numerous complaints regarding the misuse of some apps for stealing and transferring users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers situated outside India.

These mobile applications were banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2009.