The premium grappler, Kouma Kishima is coming to Melty Blood: Type Lumina

In the fourth volume of the TYPE-MOON TIMEs, it has been revealed that Kouma Kishima will be returning to Melty Blood: Type Lumina. In a brief gameplay reveal, Kouma looks like a far more relentless and darker version of himself in Melty Blood: Actress Again.

[Character Introduction]

Kouma Kishima's introduction video has been released!

His guard breaking throws and super armor that can attack while guarding boasts unparalleled strength in close-combat!

Melty Blood: Type Lumina's enigmatic tragedy bringer: Kouma Kishima

The extremely well animated sprites and the animations associated with EX moves & arc-drive moves show off just how much love and care French Bread has put into this fighting game. Kishima, while he is a canon entity in the Tsukihime universe, has only been explored through the story of the Melty Blood games.

In general, he’s always been an enigmatic presence, with most people not being able to experience his dark past to the fullest extent. There’s obviously a well documented wiki page on him that tells of one of the darkest character stories in the game.

This makes it all the more exciting, as now people will get to see his past and present through the fresh lens of Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Donning a cape that looks similar to one of the capes that the Admirals in One Piece wears, his appearance in Melty Blood: Type Lumina no longer deceives players into thinking he’s some crude lower-class person. Most people sort of had this impression because of the cloth rags and bare feet appearance.

It’s easier to tell now that Kishima is from a noble family and in this very piece of detail, his rebellious nature is very apparent, and it’s not hard for players to speculate that despite being of noble lineage, he got the short end of the stick.

Melty Blood has always been criticized for having character designs that don’t fully reflect its extremely deep and interesting characters. This is a great change in Melty Blood: Type Lumina indicating the design team's awareness of the problem.

As far as gameplay goes, his nature as a grappler in Melty Blood: Type Lumina has become a little more cemented with well defined moves that work to either give Kishima armor or break the opponent’s armor.

The Jambudvīpa Inferno Arc-Drive sees a return too and has never looked better.

Melty Blood: Type Lumina will be released on September 30th, 2021 for the Playstation, Xbox, Switch and PC.

