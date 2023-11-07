Messi is officially co-owner of KRU Esports

Messi has officially joined KRU Esports as one of its co-owners. The Latin American organization fields rosters in Valorant and Rocket League, with the former being one of the best tier-1 teams in the esport. KRU's founder, Sergio Agüero, announced through an X (formerly Twitter) post that his long-time friend and former teammate, Lionel Messi, will join the org as a co-owner. The community was taken by surprise as one of the world's most popular athletes decided to invest in esports.

KRU is more than just a Valorant team and a name on the professional esports stage. The entire Argentine organization has deep roots with the community as a content creation team that has connected several people through their commitment to raising the traditional and esports scene to a brighter future.

This article will highlight Messi’s co-ownership of KRU Esports.

Messi joins Valorant and Rocket League org Kru Esports as co-owner alongside Sergio Aguero

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi has previously been known to support the journey of KRU Esports in multiple esports scenes - most notably in Valorant. The popular footballer was seen sporting a KRU Esports jersey alongside the founder of the organization, Sergio Agüero. The support and commitment of both figures run deep and thrive in competitive scenarios - be it traditional sports or virtual competitions.

The founder announced in the Twitter (X) video post that it is incredibly difficult to lead such a massive team and has reached his limit. Sergio saw this as the perfect opportunity to bring a globally renowned persona to the board to help the entire organization grow even further and set a whole new standard across the world.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.