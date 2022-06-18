Is Mesut Ozil a good Fortnite player? Footballer's agent hints at potential esports move

Mesut Ozil is a professional German footballer who plays for Turkish club Fenerbahce in the Super Lig. The 33-year-old World Cup-winning midfielder previously played for established clubs like Schalke 04, Real Madrid, and Arsenal before joining the Turkish giants.

Although many celebrities and footballers have taken up streaming during the pandemic, which suspended work around multiple countries, the former Premier League star started to stream on Twitch as early as 2018 during his employment at the London club.

In a recent interview, Dr Erkut Sogut, the Ozil's agent, discussed the potential gaming career that the German could have in esports.

Will Mesut Ozil become an esports professional?

Sogut revealed that there is a likelihood of the former German international becoming a professional esports gamer:

"He (Mesut Ozil) will go more into esports, play himself and maybe become an esports athlete."

The scout added:

"He's really good, to be honest, at Fortnite, and I think one day I wouldn't be surprised if he is competing."

The official also revealed that Ozil founded an esports organization called M10 eSports, where he employs various other gamers:

"He owns a team, M10 Esports, and he has players. He has a gaming house in Germany. He has football, like Fifa, and Fortnite."

His time at Arsenal was inconsistent and plagued by multiple injuries, even though he won a couple of FA Cups. Lots of criticism came towards him during his stint there. Many even speculated that the German midfielder spent too much time gaming/streaming rather than focussing on his football.

He has a streaming channel on Twitch, mesutozil. His only upload was back in October 2018, when he played the very popular battle royale game Fortnite with fellow teammate and Bosnian international Sead Kolasinac.

Both footballers appeared on stream with the gamer tags 'M10__88' and 'SeoKol31,' respectively.

Sogut also suggested that Mesut will retire from the Turkish club before a potential move to professional esports gaming:

"I think he will not play football in any other club anymore."

The agent added:

"I can't see that (retirement). It will be Fenerbahce, and that's it."

Mesut previously worked with gaming developers too in 2019:

What the fans had to say

Followers had divergent thoughts on the development. Most Twitter football accounts, however, found it funny:

Robert @Robert_0222 @brfootball I'm sorry, but the words "Athlete" and "E-Sports" should not be associated with each other in any way whatsoever. @brfootball I'm sorry, but the words "Athlete" and "E-Sports" should not be associated with each other in any way whatsoever.

⚒️🇭🇺 @YeIsDaGoat @brfootball Imagine getting killed by Özil in Fortnite and he dances on you🤣🤣 @brfootball Imagine getting killed by Özil in Fortnite and he dances on you🤣🤣

Many fans have wondered whether the star is good at Fortnite or any other competitive game. While there is not much evidence, the German appears competent enough to stream.

But Sogut could have also implied Mesut's potential role as a competitive esports organizer or owner.

