The Metal Gear Solid series has been on ice for a while now, if not counting the abysmal Metal Gear Survive. The last entry in the franchise came in 2015 with the seminal MGSV: The Phantom Pain, and fans have been clamoring for some sort of news from Konami regarding the series.

Their history with conflict and creative differences is one of the biggest reasons why the series has been in the dark is the departure of Hideo Kojima from Konami. The fate of the series has, thus, been up in the air with no concrete direction to go in.

However, a recent rumor that emerged on the internet hints at the rumblings of a Metal Gear Solid remake on the PS5, along with the re-release of 2, 3, and 4 on the PC.

Rumor: Metal Gear Solid Remake on the PS5

According to a video by RedGamingTech, there have been sources with decent track records of leaks that have lent credibility to the rumor of Metal Gear Solid being remade exclusively for the PS5.

The prospect of a Metal Gear Solid Remake is especially one fans of the franchise can get behind. Although, some still hold reservations as they are unsure whether the absence of series creator Hideo Kojima will hamper the franchise.

Due to his unceremonious departure, the possibility of Kojima and Konami collaborating, even on a Metal Gear Solid remake, is slim at best. What adds further credibility to this particular rumor is Konami's exclusivity deal regarding Final Fantasy XVI on the PS5.

Suggesting the publisher isn't averse to signing exclusivity deals with Sony and the PS5.

While the Metal Gear Solid brand will be just the additional boost to bolster the PS5's sales, the re-release of the sequels on the PC also has the fans excited. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain is the only game from the franchise available on the PC, and fans will surely appreciate the classic series arrive on their favorite platform for gaming.