Microsoft Azure responds to PUBG Mobile Indian version release date queries

Microsoft Azure has answered a query of Twitter users about the PUBG Mobile Indian version's release date.

The game’s fans and players haven’t had a smooth sailing over the last few months. There was a big question about its future and availability in the country after it got banned on the grounds of security and privacy by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Finally, after the official press release by PUBG Corporation, it seems that this question has been answered.

The game is now on track for its return in the country. After the announcement, the teasers of the Indian version were dropped on the official social media handles featuring Kronten, Dynamo, and Jonathan, which has excited players even more.

None of these developments revealed the game’s exact release date, though, displeasing and upsetting many. Users took to Twitter to find out about the same, with some even tagging Microsoft Azure.

Pls tell about pubg launch.🙏🏼 — Mahendat (@Mahendat8) November 25, 2020

PUBG MOBILE INDIA releasing date? — Itz Dragon (@GamingYt2020) November 22, 2020

Pubg india coming or not — Biubiu (@Biubiu11609994) November 17, 2020

For those players who do not know, earlier this month, Krafton Inc. had inked a deal with Microsoft Azure to ensure user data safety and security.

When pubg relase we are waiting

Pubg is not a game it's emotion plz tell — Jagadeeshk (@Jagadee39854657) November 20, 2020

Advertisement

Microsoft Azure has a reply for PUBG Mobile Indian version release date queries

We don't have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information! https://t.co/rPVki9QvrT — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) November 24, 2020

Hey Pavan! We don't have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more news and information! https://t.co/eAWxmHNCkj — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) November 20, 2020

Microsoft Azure today responded to a user who wanted to know the upcoming game's release date. The tweet read:

Advertisement

“We don’t have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information!”

In response, the company has asked players to follow the official website of PUBG Mobile India to get details about its availability.

Apart from the game’s announcement, the press release also stated that PUBG Corporation would be setting up a branch office/subsidiary in India and would hire over 100 employees with expertise in various areas.

And they seem to have made good on this statement. They have registered PUBG India as a private limited company with a paid-up capital of INR 5,00,000 and have named two directors - Sean (Hyunil) Sohn and Kumar Krishnan Iyer.