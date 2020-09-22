Microsoft off to a great start as Xbox Series X flies off the shelf in the UK

Microsoft has finally opened shop and made available pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Series S. The prevalent feeling amongst the fanbase was, before the pre-orders, that Microsoft, with the Xbox Series X/S, will be far more competitive this time around than with the Xbox One.

That has now been proven right with the Xbox Series X seemingly sold out mere minutes after being re-stocked with UK retailers. The console has been selling exceptionally well, which is a sign of good things to come for Xbox and Microsoft.

After the recent announcement of Microsoft and Xbox reaching an agreement with Bethesda and their parent company ZeniMax media, to acquire the company and its studios, things are looking up for Microsoft.

The Xbox Series X is selling extremely well with the pre-orders, and the Series S has also stayed quite competitive along with its more powerful brethren.

Xbox Series X sold out minutes after being re-stocked

aaaaand gone — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 22, 2020

Retailers across the board have been selling out Xbox Series X quite quickly, merely minutes after getting re-stocked.

Microsoft Store has also sold out all available units for the Xbox Series X. The gaming community, at large, felt the Series S would have a hard time being a viable option for fans looking for future-proof consoles.

While sales have been reasonably strong, fans have pointed out that the Series S has been available an hour and a half after being open for pre-orders. This confirmed the larger belief that the relatively underpowered console is still a tough buy to justify for many users.

The Xbox Series S is still marketed as a next-gen console and includes many of the markings of one. What seems to be a deal-breaker for a lot of fans is the 1440p cap, which is a far cry from the 4K gaming experience assured by the Series X.

1hr 30m since Pre-order went live and the series S is still available for preorder! Lol. Shows how much folks want a future proof console. It’s basically a console for the casual gamer or a second console for PS5 owners. I just hope it doesn’t hold back the next generation!!! pic.twitter.com/WJ8sVwihn2 — Chambs (@Chambs53659266) September 22, 2020

So far, Microsoft's handling of the pre-order situation seems to be going off without a hitch, compared to Sony's roll-out of the PS5 pre-orders. However, the pre-orders for Xbox Series X/S in the US are still to be made available, which will genuinely indicate the tech giant's success.