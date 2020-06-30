Microsoft reportedly working on a second next-gen Xbox to be unveiled in August

As a result of leaked documents from Microsoft, all signs point towards the reveal of Xbox Series S, a less powered version of the next-gen console.

It is likely to be unveiled in August by Microsoft in their planned Xbox event.

The rumoured design of the Xbox Series S (picture credits: t3.com)

It has been an established trend at this point that both Sony and Microsoft will eventually release a second version of their console late into its cycle. However, Sony has revealed a variation on the base PS5 with the PS5 Digital Edition, and reportedly, Microsoft is also working on a second next-gen Xbox.

A report from Eurogamer regarding the Xbox 20/20 announcements revealed that Microsoft have also planned to unveil a second next-gen Xbox codenamed 'Lockhart'.

The Lockhart is a slightly less powered version of the Xbox Series X, and is likely to be cheaper than the base model. It is heavily rumoured to be called the Xbox Series S.

Microsoft's plans to reveal the Xbox Series S in August

(picture credits: en24tech.com)

The Xbox console codenamed Lockhart was revealed as a result of leaked Microsoft documents. The report from Eurogamer suggested that the Lockhart was part of the dev kit for Xbox Series X, in which the developers could enable the Lockhart mode.

The Lockhart mode is essentially a profile for the performance Microsoft are targeting for their second Xbox console with the Xbox Series S.

It does seem like this would be a good alternative for players who are satisfied with 1080p or 1440p gaming on their console. The next-gen console will make full use of 4K displays but a large section of the player base are quite satisfied with their 1080p display.

With Sony also unveiling what is likely to be a slightly less expensive version of the PS5, Microsoft are also looking to offer a variation on their base Xbox to stay competitive.

The last console war was a clear victory for Sony with the PS4. One of the main factors leading up the win was Sony's decision to price their console lower than Xbox.

Therefore, neither Microsoft nor Sony are quick to reveal the price for their console as of yet. Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 are set for a Holidays 2020 i.e December 2020 release.

