Minecraft Dungeons Patch Notes details

Minecraft is a popular game that still boasts a large fan-base that the studio has retained due to their continued support for the game.

Minecraft Dungeons Patch Notes for Xbox One and Microsoft Windows platforms have been released today.

Minecraft Dungeons is available on Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Minecraft came out in the year 2009, and has since been a massive sensation, not just in the world of gaming, but also as a fixture of modern-day pop culture and media. It is the second-highest selling videogame of all-time.

There are only a handful of games that have captured the imagination of players for as long as Minecraft has. Mojang Studios has managed to retain a large player base.

The developers release frequent patches to fix any glaring issues that players might be facing while playing the game.

The 1.2.0.0 update for Minecraft Dungeons has been rolled out today for Xbox One and Windows platforms.

1.2.0.0 June 22 Minecraft Dungeons Patch Notes Details

Windows Fixes:

Fixed save data becoming corrupted after a crash that could occur when quitting the game

Saved data is now saved to the 'Documents/My Games/Mojang Studios' folder. Save files will be moved to this folder after loading into Minecraft Dungeons with the latest update

Fixed a crash that could occur when using text-to-speech

Fixed button prompts on the user interface constantly switching back to keyboard while playing on gamepad

Fixed mouse hover not being recognized by any buttons first clicking on the main menu

Xbox One Fixes:

Fixed a crash which occurred when signing out of the active profile on Xbox One during the victory countdown

Fixed a crash that could occur in local co-op when Player 2 tried to join using a guest account

Fixed multiple crashes that could occur when resuming from standby mode

Fixed performance issues when using text-to-speech

Sessions of players who sign out using the Xbox dashboard now disappear from the in-game session list in a timely fashion

The game no longer freezes when accepting an invite while the game is suspended

(source link: help.minecraft)