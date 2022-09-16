Minecraft, PUBG, and Roblox players hit with malware as financial data of users are leaked

Minecraft, PUBG, and Roblox are three massive games played cumulatively by millions daily. Many such players might now be affected as reports of a malware attack have come in. This has resulted in compromising the financial details of many players who have made purchases in these games in the past.

The news came from security major Kaspersky, who gave a detailed report. According to them, the attackers used software called RedLine, which has been spread across different games and platforms. This software is disguised under malicious files and infects the privacy of a gamer's system.

PUBG, Minecraft, and Roblox aren't the only games, as famous titles like Elden Ring have also been affected. The severity of the problem is likely to be more significant in the case of the former, as the titles are massively multiplayer. While the exact impact is unknown, these will be worrying signs for players.

PUBG, Minecraft, and Roblox are just some of the most popular titles that have been affected by the malware attack

According to details by Kaspersky, RedLIne affected 384,000 people worldwide in less than one year. This malicious software infects the gamer's system and then steals sensitive data from it. It includes private information like card details, VPN details, and auto-filled information in Chromium and Gecko-based browsers.

Moreover, information related to crypto wallets can also fall prey to this. RedLine can also run third-party applications without the users' knowledge and open sites on their own in the default browsers. This can be problematic for gamers as their private information can be leaked.

V. Ivanov of Kaspersky commented on the malware infecting many PUBG, Roblox, and Minecraft gamers over the last year.

"Cybercriminals are creating more and more new schemes and tools to attack players and steal their credit card data and even game accounts, which can contain expensive skins that can later be sold. For example, strikes on e-sports, which are now gaining huge popularity around the world."

There are also instances of trojan spies that might be linked to the software. Given the nature of the problem, it's unlikely that PUBG, Minecraft, or Roblox will be able to take any action. This seems to be caused by a third party and is not directly due to playing the games in question.

PUBG, Minecraft, and Roblox payers are requested to immediately change the details of their private accounts to be safe. There's no sure way of telling whether someone's system has been compromised or not, so it's better to be safe than sorry.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far