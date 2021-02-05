Minecraft star Dream sends fans into a frenzy after releasing a new song titled "Roadtrip"

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream has released a new song called "Roadtrip" featuring PmBata.
The song has been released on YouTube and is set to follow up on other platforms at midnight.
The video, which has lyrics placed on a faded-out picture of a road, is already nearing 1 million views after only being out for 6 hours.
Fans react to the new "Roadtrip" song from Dream
Fans are loving the new music from Dream. Other content creators like GeorgeNotFound and Karl Jacobs have also expressed their support for his new venture.
Fans were quick to create some memes in support of Dream's new music path. These include his avatar with a mic and an image of him taking over the most played spot for Spotify 2021.
Other fans simply showed their support for the song. They appear to love the music and wanted Dream to know.
With this kind of support, it's possible that Dream will continue to churn out even more music content.
Dream recently hit 17 million subscribers on YouTube and is showing no signs of stopping. It's easy for a channel to get stagnant when releasing so much Minecraft content, but Dream may have found the outlet to counteract that.
Back in November 2020, there were apparently tweets in which Dream discussed the idea of music with fellow YouTuber Wilbur Soot.
When debating on how to gain more followers, Dream said he simply needed to start making more music, which is something that has proven successful for so many other influencers and content creators.
Dream has now launched another YouTube channel which will likely be based entirely on music. It's simply called Dream Music, and fans should check it out for further releases.Published 05 Feb 2021, 07:39 IST