Minecraft star Dream sends fans into a frenzy after releasing a new song titled "Roadtrip"

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream has released a new song called "Roadtrip" featuring PmBata.

The song has been released on YouTube and is set to follow up on other platforms at midnight.

The video, which has lyrics placed on a faded-out picture of a road, is already nearing 1 million views after only being out for 6 hours.

Fans react to the new "Roadtrip" song from Dream

Dream ft. PmBata - Roadtrip (Official Lyric Video)



Premiering on Youtube in 25 minutes: https://t.co/aNoYHVy6dd



DROPS EVERYWHERE ELSE AT MIDNIGHT — Dream (@Dream) February 4, 2021

Fans are loving the new music from Dream. Other content creators like GeorgeNotFound and Karl Jacobs have also expressed their support for his new venture.

Fans were quick to create some memes in support of Dream's new music path. These include his avatar with a mic and an image of him taking over the most played spot for Spotify 2021.

He about to pop off 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/3cAK3xVSGO — 𝒔𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒆 ♡︎ (@fliesaregross) February 4, 2021

my spotify wrapped by the end of 2021: #roadtrip pic.twitter.com/81eLRlFFAE — ria !! (@ohgogy) February 4, 2021

LETS GO AND HAVE A #ROADTRIP MY BESTIES pic.twitter.com/J2VPMRXYDS — 🧑‍🎤 Mai || DES ANTI || ROADTRIP || FAMOUS ERA (@PjiIlza) February 4, 2021

Other fans simply showed their support for the song. They appear to love the music and wanted Dream to know.

With this kind of support, it's possible that Dream will continue to churn out even more music content.

#ROADTRIP

me rn listening to roadtrip for the 20th time: pic.twitter.com/PHtDGyBUEe — sara ♡ is watching wilbur!!! (@sarainnittt) February 4, 2021

#ROADTRIP I made art KFJJSJFJS #dreamwastaken ANYWAYS IF FUCNING LOVE THIS SONG SO MUCH POP OFF DREAM !!!!! IM SO PROUD OF U !!!! YOU DID AMAZING /gen 💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/SRqgd6cQgR — ⭐FR1SK⭐ (@enderaezz) February 4, 2021

Dream recently hit 17 million subscribers on YouTube and is showing no signs of stopping. It's easy for a channel to get stagnant when releasing so much Minecraft content, but Dream may have found the outlet to counteract that.

Back in November 2020, there were apparently tweets in which Dream discussed the idea of music with fellow YouTuber Wilbur Soot.

When debating on how to gain more followers, Dream said he simply needed to start making more music, which is something that has proven successful for so many other influencers and content creators.

Dream has now launched another YouTube channel which will likely be based entirely on music. It's simply called Dream Music, and fans should check it out for further releases.