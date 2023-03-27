MLB The Show 23 maintenance (March 27): Servers to be taken down at 4 am PT

The global release of MLB The Show 23 is set to go live tomorrow, March 28, allowing players to experience various offerings that the developer's San Diego Studios has in store. Some have already experienced the game's new features and modes in early access, although that will be halted.

Meanwhile, the developers have officially announced that there will be server maintenance later today. The post was made on the game’s Twitter account to inform everyone affected. With the announcement of the server downtime, players can plan when to end their game sessions. The exact reason for the downtime hasn’t been announced.

MLB The Show 23’s first server maintenance set to take place before full release

The developers made the official post on March 27 to inform the public about the finer details. According to this, the maintenance will commence at 4 am PT/7 am ET, resulting in server downtime.

Please complete all games prior to that time.



Server maintenance is scheduled for 3/27/2023 at 4 AM PT in #MLBTheShow 23. Please complete all games prior to that time. Thank you.

The developers have also requested the community to finish matches before the maintenance begins. It will likely affect all game modes, including Diamond Dynasty.

There’s no clarity about when the maintenance and server downtime will end. As long as it continues, players won’t be able to access MLB The Show 23. The game’s full release is scheduled for March 28 at 12 am ET. Given that this is the last server maintenance before the full release, it could be a while before players can resume their games.

The global release will be made available on all consoles, including the old-gen PlayStation and Xbox. It will also be available as a Day One option for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

MLB The Show 23 will have many new features

Storylines will be one of the new modes to look out for in MLB The Show 23. It brings a narrative-rich interactive experience that will showcase the rich history of the Negro Leagues. The community will be able to experience special moments involving eight legends, with more showcased in the upcoming seasons.

Aside from that, the fan-favorite Diamond Dynasty lets players build their custom squads. With items themed around the World Baseball Classic available as rewards, there is no better time to try it out.

The Road to the Show mode has a new Face Scan feature that lets players add their faces to the game, with more ways to improve one's overall experience. All of these can be enjoyed once today’s server maintenance ends and the global release takes place.

