MLB The Show 23 Update 2 patch notes: Major changes to two-way players, improved animations, and more

MLB The Show 23 Update 2 is set to introduce major changes across the title's different game modes. This is the second big set of tweaks after Update 1, which arrived before the game’s full release. Developer San Diego Studio has revealed a few important details surrounding the update and when it will be live for players.

MLB The Show 23 Update 2 is broader in terms of the number of changes, which include several gameplay tweaks to improve overall game balance. It also brings many bug fixes to the title based on early feedback from the community.

Overall improvement seems to be the prime focus of MLB The Show 23 Update 2

MLB The Show 23 Update 2 will arrive at 4:00 am PT/7:00 am ET on April 6, 2023. Server maintenance will occur before its commencement, and players are requested to complete all their matches before then.

Without further ado, here are all the major changes that will be implemented by Update 2 in MLB The Show 23:

GENERAL

Two-way players can no longer exist as both Pitcher and Position players on the field at the same time.

Fixed an issue where the Rally Monkey Quirk was displaying the incorrect quirk icon.

Fixed an issue that caused CPU-controlled teams to wear the team’s default Home or Road uniform instead of the uniform chosen by the user while selecting teams.

DIAMOND DYNASTY

Removed UI blur from the Community Market when placing Buy/Sell Orders.

Improved UI speed for Conquest mode in Diamond Dynasty in MLB The Show 23.

The appropriate team colors and logos are now properly displayed in WBC moments.

Fixed a bug that would show incorrect team logos and game summaries in Mini Seasons.

Fixed an issue that was preventing users from equipping custom uniforms.

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD

Umpires now show the proper animations when reacting to appeals on a check swing in MLB The Show 23.

Fixed an issue where pitches would “jump” and land far from their intended location.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to exit the bullpen quick menu.

CO-OP

Fixed an issue where quick shift artwork could remain on screen.

Fixed an issue where bullpen displays could remain on screen after returning to the game in MLB The Show 23.

Removed the option to use created stadiums to prevent cross-gen matchmaking issues.

General gameplay stability improvements.

Fixed an issue where fielders would be in different defensive shift positions based on user settings.

Fixed an issue where the “can’t pitch” icon could remain on screen.

Stability fixes added to the pitcher selection screen.

Improved stability and resolved various bugs that could cause freezes during gameplay.

STADIUM CREATOR

Added wall sorting and height options.

Fixed an issue that was allowing users to exceed the maximum prop limit in MLB The Show 23.

Fixed an issue that allowed some props to enter the field of play.

Fixed an issue with illuminated props during night mode.

Light towers can no longer interfere with the batter’s eye.

Improved lighting for night games.

Various stability fixes.

Various prop fixes.

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Removed an inaccurate description when exiting a tutorial in MLB The Show 23.

Updated areas where pitching ratings were displayed incorrectly in the Ballplayer HUB.

“Clutch” is now displayed as “P Clutch” for pitchers.

Fixed an issue where users were not being rewarded properly for getting walked with bases loaded.

Equipped Bat Tape Style now displays correctly when entering a game.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to advance back to the MLB after being sent down to Triple-A.

All Star socks will now display correctly.

MARCH TO OCTOBER AND FRANCHISE

Hall of Fame inductees will now show their correct positions in the Team Achievements screen in MLB The Show 23.

Hall of Fame inductees that were free agents at the time of their retirement will now be displayed under the team they played for most recently in the Team Achievements screen.

Fixed a soft lock that occurred after simulating into future years in Franchise.

Two-way players will now stay in the game as a DH when taken out as a pitcher during the All-Star Game.

Fixed an issue where some prospects had inflated contracts.

Modern crowds are now shown when selecting an NLB stadium after relocating a team.

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering a team’s depth chart.

Custom team logos will now be displayed properly during the Amateur Draft.

Users now have the ability to manually fix AA playoff rosters after the MLB regular season has ended.

Fixed an issue where pinch hitters were being forced to stay in the game as pitchers when the DH rule was turned off.

General stability improvements.

STORYLINES

Fixed an issue where stubs were not properly updating after completing Storylines moments in MLB The Show 23.

Various quality of life improvements.

HOME RUN DERBY

Opponent home runs will now tally correctly.

POSTSEASON MODE

Fixed an issue that would display incorrect team matchups when scrolling through the calendar.

MISCELLANEOUS

Fixed a typo in Dynamic Challenges.

Fixed a visual bug where strikes were being called balls in Options Explorer.

Improved crowd lighting in replays.

Graphical improvements to skin textures for created players.

Updated over 500 player portrait images with new 2023 photos. These images can be seen throughout the game in various areas.

Updated various typos throughout the game.

The size of the scoreboard at Citi Field has been reduced.

Added a new AR scoreboard presentation.

Various presentation bug fixes and polish.

MLB The Show 23 Update 2 will be available on all compatible platforms at the same time, including the older-gen PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

